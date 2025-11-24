Sponsored: Before Zero Gravity makes its big move, Joel Corry is stepping in to throw the ultimate poolside party

Zero Gravity is getting ready to move to a brand new beachfront home on JBR Beach. Before the transition begins, the award winning Dubai beach club is celebrating with one huge event. On Friday, November 28, One Big Friday will take over the venue for an all day party by the pool and beach.

Joel Corry returns to Zero Gravity

Joel Corry is no stranger to the Zero Gravity stage. He first performed there in 2019 after his breakout hit Sorry reached the top ten. His chart topping track Head and Heart followed in 2020, spending six weeks at number one in the UK and launching him into global fame. Since then, he has earned more than four billion streams with hits like Out Out, Bed and Lionheart. His return promises an energetic end to the afternoon as the sun goes down.

Day to night fun

Guests can enjoy pool and beach access all day, plus unlimited food and drinks from 1pm to 5pm. To make the day even bigger, international DJ and producer Joel Corry will be headlining the Sunset Sessions straight after brunch.

A decade of memorable moments

Zero Gravity opened in 2013 and quickly became one of Dubai’s most loved beach clubs. The venue is known for its all inclusive Pool and Beach Brunch, Ladies Days, Cinema on the Sand and packed day to night parties. Over the years it has welcomed huge names including Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Camelphat, Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, John Newman and James Arthur.

One Big Friday is set to be an unforgettable send off as Zero Gravity prepares for its exciting new location. Expect great music, great energy and one last big party at the club’s current spot.

Location: Zero Gravity, Dubai

Times: Doors open from 10am

Cost: Dhs199 for teachers and cabin crew, Dhs299 for ladies, Dhs349 for guys

Contact: 0-gravity.ae

Image: Supplied