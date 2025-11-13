Sponsored: Sun, sea, and festive cheer come together for unforgettable beachside celebrations at Kai Beach

There’s something about celebrating by the sea that makes the season feel extra special. This year, Kai Beach on Saadiyat is turning up the coastal charm with a line-up of festive moments designed for sun seekers, food lovers, and those who’d rather swap winter coats for sandy toes.

Thanksgiving by the beach

On November 27, the much-loved Sunset Supper takes on a Thanksgiving twist. Picture a sizzling BBQ buffet filled with festive flavours, grilled favourites, and seasonal treats. The kind that make you want to loosen your belt and linger a little longer. As the sun dips below the horizon, soulful beats and the salty breeze set the perfect tone for gratitude and togetherness.

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Cost: adults Dhs205; Kids (6-12) Dhs100

Find your calm with The Kai Beach Rituals

Take a deep breath and let the ocean do the rest. On November 29, Kai Beach joins forces with Lululemon and Deep Reset for an afternoon of yoga and breathwork on the sand. It’s an intentional escape into mindfulness, movement, and stillness. It’s an experience all wrapped in coastal serenity.

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs175 (yoga, breathwork and refreshments) Dhs75 additional for beach access

A Christmas brunch worth unwrapping

Forget crowded malls and noisy dining rooms. On December 25, Kai Beach is hosting a laid-back Christmas Day Brunch where the waves are your soundtrack and Santa drops by with gifts for the kids. Expect a family-style feast, free-flowing festive drinks, and the kind of beachside bliss only Saadiyat can offer.

Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Cost: adults Dhs350; Kids (6-12) Dhs175

A sundown farewell to 2025

Round off the year with Kai’s Sundown Celebration on December 31. Toast to new beginnings with two glasses of Prosecco, let the boho beats carry you into the evening, and soak up the final golden hour of the year. It’s the perfect way to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026 the Kai way, effortlessly elegant, carefree and full of good vibes.

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Cost: adults Dhs150 (including Prosecco) Kids (6-12) Dhs75

Whether it’s sunrise yoga, a seaside supper, or a sunset toast, Kai Beach knows how to make every festive moment feel like a holiday. Spend the day at Kai Beach from 7am to sunset and book your spot by calling (050) 283 5795 or emailing info.kai@aldarleisure.com.