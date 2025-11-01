Miss running in Abu Dhabi? Here are some great options to check out this winter

Good news, capital crew, November means softer sunrises, breezier evenings, and runs that don’t feel like a survival sport. If you’ve been faithful to the treadmill all summer like I have, here’s your gentle nudge back outdoors, with routes for every pace, mood, and playlist.

From sunrise along the Corniche to twilight loops on Yas, these Abu Dhabi routes make the most of the cool change

Hudayriyat Island loops

With car-free waterfront paths, parks, and workout zones, Hudayriyat is built for movement. Stitch a loop around Marsana and the waterfront parks, add gentle bridge rises for variety, and finish with a cool-down on the sand.

Why it’s great: Wide paths, zero road crossings and plenty of parking.

Try: Six to 12km mixing waterfront and bridge segments.

Al Maryah Island promenade

Loop the waterfront around The Galleria and Cleveland Clinic for skyline reflections without the drama of traffic. Early evening is lively but never hectic, because that’s the Abu Dhabi way of life.

Why it’s great: Smooth paving, glitzy views and easy parking, sounds like a win.

Try: Four to 7km with short tempo bursts along the straightaways.

Eastern Mangroves promenade

Skirt the mangroves on a gentle, mostly flat path where the soundtrack is paddles and bird calls. Shade pockets help if you’re running late morning.

Why it’s great: Peaceful, pretty and kind on the mind.

Try: Four to 6km easy effort; keep it conversational.

*Dubai’s running playbook: Where to run in Dubai this winter*

Al Bateen to the bridge

Start near Al Bateen Beach and aim for the bridge views as the city lights come on. Quiet streets meet waterfront serenity and a chef’s kiss at sunset.

Why it’s great: Low traffic, big sky and small thrills.

Try: Five to 7km steady with a final kilometre push.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

A wide, well-lit promenade runs the length of the Corniche with beach showers, cafés, and plenty of benches for pre or post run stretches. Go at first light for sherbet skies, but after dark works just as well thanks to solid lighting.

Why it’s great: Flat and scenic with facilities everywhere.

Try: Five to 10km out-and-back, and watch the headwind on the return.

Desert edge at Al Wathba

Trade pavements for firm sand paths at sunrise for flamingo-pink skies and meditative miles. Go with a buddy, water, and a cap.

Why it’s great: Joint-friendly and soul-soothing with spectacular dawns.

Try: Five to 10km easy; watch footing and enjoy the quiet surrounds.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat

A silky promenade along Soul Beach with public showers and cafés is perfect for steady-state runs where you lock a pace and let the view do the rest.

Why it’s great: Big horizons, cushy underfoot and great sunset photo-ops.

Try: Five to 8km out-and-back, and add pickups between lifeguard towers.

Yas Island routes

Run the marina boardwalk, add Yas Bay’s promenade for a breezy extension, or time your week to join the free community nights that open Yas Marina Circuit to runners and cyclists. Nothing like ticking off kilometres on a Formula 1 track.

Why it’s great: Destination atmosphere, perfect surfaces, and your parking is sorted.

Try: Five to 8km marina and bay combo with track nights for tempos.

Umm Al Emarat Park

Leafy paths, gentle rollers, bathrooms, and water on tap which is great for progression runs or a social jog that somehow turns into coffee.

Why it’s great: Central, green and family-friendly.

Try: Three to 6km of linked inner loops building pace each lap.

When to run (and feel good doing it)

Best windows: Sunrise and after sunset. October warms fast by mid-morning.

Hydrate & shade: Carry a soft flask or make sure your route is past fountains. SPF still matters.

Build back gently: If you’ve been indoors, increase distance and intensity gradually. There’s no need ro rush just yet.

Be seen: Light kit, a clip light for late finishes, and eyes up on shared paths.