Sponsored: The latest opening from RIKAS Hospitality is a cosy homage to traditional Mediterranean dining

With its starry portfolio of smash-hit beach clubs, high-end restaurants and dazzling dinner and a show concepts, RIKAS Hospitality has day-to-night dining in Dubai covered. And its latest opening, Lana Lusa, further enhances the group’s award-winning portfolio, bringing the warmth and generosity of Mediterranean dining to SO/ Uptown Dubai.

Known for creating restaurants with character and soul, RIKAS once again delivers an experience that feels both refined and deeply personal, inviting guests to dine and imbibe in a setting that makes them feel instantly at home, through authentic interiors, inviting spaces, and service that feels familiar yet expertly crafted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Rooted in Portugal’s culinary traditions, Lana Lusa’s menu is a celebration of simple, soulful flavours meant to be shared. Expect rustic yet elevated plates inspired by the Mediterranean coast. Think slow-cooked seafood stews and hearty grilled meats, all paired with seasonal sides that are fresh and flavourful. Each dish is served with that unmistakable Portuguese touch: generous, delicious, and perfect for leisurely gatherings that stretch well into the night.

The restaurant’s open kitchen adds an intimate energy to the space, where the aromas of sizzling garlic and olive oil drift into the hum of conversation that spreads through the restaurant and out onto the terrace – the perfect spot for alfresco lunches or after-work drinks. On the beverage list, expect Portuguese-inspired cocktails that blend tradition and innovation to create the kind of sips that are meant for all occasions.

Whether you’re planning a relaxed dinner with friends, a romantic evening, or a special celebration, Lana Lusa offers set menus starting from Dhs130 per person, making it ideal for group dining and private events.

With its inviting atmosphere, soulful food, and signature RIKAS hospitality, Lana Lusa promises an experience where every guest is made to feel like family.

What: Lana Lusa

Where: SO/ Uptown Dubai

Price: A la carte, set menus from Dhs130

Book: @lanalusadxb