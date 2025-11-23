The ultimate cheat sheet to what you should be streaming when the Christmas lights go on
Tis’ the season to get comfy, hit pause on real life, and binge-watch your way through the holidays. From nostalgic favourites you’ve seen a hundred times to shiny new releases worth adding to your list, we’ve rounded up the must-watch festive films of the season. Consider your ‘Christmas movies to watch this season’ marathon officially sorted.
The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2
Streaming on: Netflix
In part 1 of this family-friendly Christmas movie, siblings Kate and Teddy accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve and must team up with Santa to save Christmas, going on a fun, magical adventure full of laughs and holiday spirit.
In part 2, Kate is now a teenager but must help Santa stop a mischievous troublemaker from ruining Christmas. Along the way, she learns the importance of belief, courage, and family.
Klaus
Streaming on: Netflix
A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker forge an unlikely friendship delivering toys to a bleak, feuding town of Smeerensburg above the Arctic Circle. Their partnership leads to the birth of Christmas traditions, transforming the town from one of hate to one of generosity and kindness.
A Boy Called Christmas
Streaming on: Netflix
A Boy Called Christmas is a heartwarming holiday adventure full of magic, wonder, and festive cheer. Following young Nikolas on his journey to find his father, the film sparkles with snowy landscapes, charming elves, and whimsical creatures, all while reminding us that hope, kindness, and belief in the impossible are the true spirit of Christmas. Perfect for cosy family nights, it’s a story that will make you laugh, gasp, and feel that warm holiday glow.
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Streaming on: Netflix
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas follows Shaun and the flock on a wild holiday rescue mission to find little Timmy, who’s accidentally taken to a Christmas market and gifted to a girl named Ella. Shaun must sneak into her house and get Timmy back before Christmas is ruined. It’s a delightful, fast-paced special – a treat for the whole family.
Jingle Jangle
Streaming on: Netflix
In the vibrant town of Cobbleton, once‑joyful toymaker Jeronicus Jangle lost his spark after his prized invention was stolen by a trusted apprentice. Decades later, his bright and inventive granddaughter, Journey, arrives just in time for Christmas – and together they rediscover creativity, heal old wounds, and bring a forgotten magical toy back to life.
Alien X’mas
Streaming on: Netflix
Alien Xmas is a 42-minute stop-motion animated special where mischievous aliens try to steal Christmas from Earth. Their plan goes awry, and they learn the true magic of giving. With charming handcrafted animation and a fun, heartwarming story, it’s a quirky holiday treat for the whole family.
A Trash Truck Christmas
Streaming on: Netflix
A Trash Truck Christmas is a sweet 28-minute Netflix special where young Hank introduces his big, old trash‑truck friend to the spirit of Christmas. When Santa crash‑lands in their scrapyard, Hank, Trash Truck, and their animal buddies all pitch in to help save the holiday and deliver gifts.
Nailed It! Holiday Edition
Streaming on: Netflix
Love watching chaos unfold on the screen? Nailed It! Holiday Edition is a delightfully chaotic bake-off where hopeless home bakers attempt to recreate elaborate Christmas desserts – often with hilarious results. Hosted by Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres, the contestants face holiday-themed challenges, missing ingredients, and very high expectations for mediocre skills. It’s festive, funny, and perfect if you want a reality show full of sweet fails and good laughs.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is about Jack Skellington – the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes bored with the holiday and stumbles upon Christmas Town. He becomes captivated by Christmas and decides to bring the holiday to his own town, but his attempt to deliver ghoulish presents to children leads to a nightmare, while his love interest, Sally, tries to fix his mistakes. The story explores his attempt to put on Christmas instead of Halloween, which causes confusion and chaos.
Home Alone 1 and 2
Streaming on: Disney+
Is any ‘Christmas movies to watch’ list complete without a viewing of Home Alone (parts 1 and 2)? The first film in the Home Alone franchise, the film stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who defends his Chicago home from a home invasion by a pair of robbers after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation to Paris.
In Part 2, he does manage to get on a flight during a family trip over Christmas. The only thing is… he boarded the wrong flight because he dropped his boarding pass. He ends up in New York City and enjoys his time, but then he runs into the same two burglars from the first movie – the Wet Bandits, who are planning to rob a famous toy store. Kevin must use his wits to foil their plans and get them arrested once again.
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Streaming on: Disney+
Got Christmas movies on your mind? You can’t go wrong with Disney’s A Christmas Carol – a 2009 animated fantasy film that retells Charles Dickens’ classic story using motion-capture animation. The movie stars Jim Carrey as Ebenezer Scrooge, who is taken on a journey by three ghosts – Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come – to learn the true meaning of Christmas before it’s too late.
An Almost Christmas Story
This 25-minute short film follows Moon, a young owl who finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. They embark on an adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season.