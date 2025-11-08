Your essential London bucket list, when only the best will do

Stay here: Corinthia London

A grand dame in the beating heart of London, few addresses are surrounded by as many iconic landmarks as Corinthia London. With the South Bank, London Eye, Trafalgar Square, Covent Garden and even Buckingham Palace within walking distance, you’re perfectly primed to tick off London’s crown jewels. But there’s as much to enjoy on property as there is surrounding Corinthia London.

Smartly dressed doormen cheerily greet guests – and keep the crowds at bay when VIP guests are checking in, a regular occurrence at this London legend. A stay in the hotel’s recently revamped suites laces British heritage with modern comforts, a masterclass in old-meets-new design with bespoke British furniture, soft hues of olive green and muted saffron, and a grand marble bathtub. A Corinthia newspaper and glass jar stocked with sweets add thoughtful, retro touches.

Dining is a gourmet affair. The star power of chef Tom Kerridge resides over Kerridge’s Bar & Grill, where crimson leathers and moody lighting create. A rich and retro brasserie with a masculine touch, guests flock here for breakfasts of fresh fruit and pastries laid out in a neat buffet by the bar, or fuel up for a day of exploring with a la carte orders of eggs. Wrap up and dine alfresco at The Garden, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it courtyard that transports you straight to the Mediterranean thanks to its verdant botanical décor and menu of standout dishes like creamy burrata di Puglia and red Sicilian prawns. Then there’s Velvet, a discreet drinking den hidden in partnership with an icon of mixology, Salvatore Calabrese. The setting is intimate and exclusive, the cocktails reinterpret classics with imaginative flair, and glamour oozes from every corner – especially if you catch yourself here when there’s a live pianist.

But the crowning feature here is found in the hotel basement – the four-floor ESPA Life spa. Although calling it a spa doesn’t do this haven of relaxation justice. There’s a warren-like maze of treatment rooms, where facials using the latest Augustinus Bader products transform tired city skin. A restorative thermal floor featuring an indoor swimming pool, vitality pool backed by a flickering fireplace, sauna and steam room, where guests can unwind in pure bliss. And even a room of ‘sleeping pods’ designed to provide total relaxation.

Room rates start from Dhs4,505 per night. @corinthialondon

Eat here: Kioku by Endo at Raffles London at the OWO

When Raffles transformed the historic Old War Office into Raffles London at the OWO, it brought with it an impressive collection of nine restaurants and three bars. And while much of the culinary action is found on the ground floor, a true rooftop gem is Kioku by Endo, a dazzling Japanese rooftop. A blend of East-meets-West flavours in a setting that’s sleek and sophisticated, you may first come for the views that stretch across London, but you return time and again for acclaimed chef Endo Kazutoshi’s inventive cuisine. Defined by his personal and professional memories, dishes are bold and flavour-packed, and the best way to experience them is with the seasonally-changing seven course tasting menu.

@kiokubyendo

Drink here: Connaught Bar

London hotel bars make for some of the city’s finest watering holes: grand, atmospheric, and helmed by some of the world’s finest mixologists. Sitting at the top of that list of greats is Connaught Bar at The Connaught, an institution responsible for putting hotel bars in the British capital back on the map. The Connaught Martini is the sip cocktail connoisseurs travel far and wide for – served from a trolley and curated with your personal choice of gin and homemade essences. But if you don’t try the martini, each cocktail on the menu comes with its own recipe card and story, making drinks here a unique experience.

@theconnaught

Visit here: Portobello Road

A vibrant blend of history, culture and local life – of all of London’s revered markets, Portobello Road is among the most renowned. Even on non-market days. The rainbow-hued houses, quaint cafes and homegrown stores are fabulous, independent retailers to discover. But the true vibe of Portobello Road is felt on Saturdays, when the market is in full swing and the bustle of street vendors brings the street to life. Discover timeless antiques, sample street food delights from around the world, and soak in the atmosphere – few places compare. And for lovers of the famous Notting Hill film, a stop by the iconic blue door – found just off the main street – is essential.

@portobellomarketofficial

Book this: Afternoon Tea at The Dorchester

If a staple British afternoon tea is an essential on your London bucket list, few do it better than The Dorchester. Taking place at The Promenade, one of the most beautiful and ornate rooms in Mayfair, The Dorchester’s pastry chef Michael Kwan keeps the British spirit prevalent through a standout menu. Think delicate finger sandwiches of smoked salmon on rye and Clarence Court egg mayonnaise on malt, warm homemade scones, and a delectable selection of pastries. Elevate the afternoon further with a bottle from the Champagne menu or caviar service.

@thedorchester

Shop here: Liberty London

London is known and loved as one of the world’s finest shopping destinations, but skip Selfridge’s and Oxford Street for something a little fancier with a trip to Liberty’s. The Tudor-esque department store has stood proudly on Regent Street since 1924, and inside its treasure trove of fabrics, fashion, antiques, beauty, jewellery and gifts is globally influenced and expertly curated. This is the place to head for one-of-a-kind finds and inspired experiences that range from fragrance lounges to restaurant pop-ups

@libertylondon

Images: Supplied and Unsplash