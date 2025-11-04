Sponsored: Sunbed, lagoon access, and a set menu with soft drinks, Monday to Thursday

If your calendar needs a small break in the middle of the week, Twiggy at Park Hyatt Dubai has the answer. The Lagoon Daycation is a neat all-in bundle that gives you a dedicated sunbed beside that pale-blue, saltwater lagoon, full access to swim and unwind from 10am to sunset, plus a Riviera-style set menu with soft drinks, all for Dhs365 per person. It is the kind of plan that turns a Tuesday into a mini holiday without leaving the city.

Arrive late morning and let the Creek breeze do the heavy lifting. The lagoon’s creamy-sand shoreline and calm water make it an easy place to switch off. Read a few chapters of that book you can’t put down, take a dip, repeat. When lunch calls, the set menu keeps things light and sociable, with the restaurant open from 12pm to 1am if you decide to linger into the evening. Service slips between the loungers and the terrace with practiced ease, so you never have to choose between comfort and a second round of something cold.

The appeal here is simplicity. One price, clear hours, and a setting that delivers that Dubai-meets-Mediterranean mood in a single glance. Go solo for a reset, pair it with a friend who appreciates a good sunlounger, or make it the midweek treat that keeps motivation high. If you want the quietest corners, aim for an early arrival and plan your exit around sunset when the light turns the water into a mirror.

Location: Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek

When: Lagoon 10am to sunset. Restaurant 12pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs365 per person including sunbed, lagoon access, and a set menu with soft drinks

Book: twiggy.ae

Availability is limited. Pre-booking is recommended, and standard house rules apply at the lagoon.