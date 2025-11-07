Sponsored: Add a touch of sparkle to your December

Celebrate the season in style at Peacock Alley DIFC, where festive treats, twinkling lights, and joyful melodies make every moment unforgettable.

Festive afternoon tea at Peacock Alley DIFC x Galeries Lafayette

When: Daily 2pm to 6pm; December 4, 2025 to January 7, 2026

Costs: Dhs225 per person, Dhs325 per person with a glass of bubble

The festive spirit comes alive in the most elegant way at Peacock Alley this season, through an exclusive Festive Afternoon Tea. The elegant lounge and bar has teamed up with Galeries Lafayette to create festive treats and themed pastries inspired by the iconic Galeries Lafayette. Indulge in exquisite sweet and savoury treats which you can pair with finely brewed teas. There will be warm live music with a pianist playing festive carols to complete the magical atmosphere.

And you won’t go back home empty-handed. You will receive a charming goodie bag filled with festive surprises from Galeries Lafayette.

Music By Candlelight at Peacock Alley

When: 7pm to 10pm, December 12 and 19

Costs: Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink

Love Christmas songs? Imagine listening to timeless festive harmonies by the golden glow of hundreds of candles. For two nights only – December 12 and 19 – Peacock Alley transforms into a candlelit haven as a pianist fills the air with timeless festive harmonies, creating an atmosphere of festive charm. Take your partner, or go with the girls and enjoy a night of pure magic.

New Year’s Eve at the Clock

When: 7.30pm to 2am, December 31

Costs: Dhs850 per person minimum spend

Say hello to 2026 with loved ones on Wednesday, December 31, with Peacock Alley’s Gatsby-inspired celebration. Expect a night of vintage glamour and opulence filled with festive cheer. The vibes will come together perfectly with live jazz performances that take you back to the Golden Era. And the night really comes together when you gather around The Clock with loved ones and other guests to say farewell to 2025.

For more information, visit peacockalleydifc.com/festive-season or to make a booking, call 04 515 9999 or email the team on peacockalley.difc@waldorfastoria.com