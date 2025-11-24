Sponsored: Indulge in festive feasts, sweet creations, and unforgettable moments

This festive season, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai is serving up a line-up of gourmet feasts across its Jumeirah Beach and DIFC spots. From perfectly roasted turkeys to a lively Christmas Day brunch and more, expect warm vibes, indulgent flavours, and plenty of holiday sparkle to share with your favourite people.

A Four Seasons Turkey

When: December 22 to 31, 2025

Don’t let the stress of hosting steal your festive joy. Let the chefs at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC handle the hard work with a perfectly roasted turkey and all the gourmet trimmings – think truffle mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, caramelised carrots, and classic festive sides.

It will cost you Dhs1,200 for a five to six kilo turkey with all the sides.

Nicolas Lambert’s White Christmas Bûche de Noël



When: December 22 to 31, 2025

This festive season, Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is rolling out a refined winter showpiece inspired by snow-dusted alpine landscapes: a luxurious Bûche de Noël. Expect layers of “Imbert” chestnut sponge, cinnamon–chestnut shortbread, vanilla crémeux, blackcurrant jelly, and a light vanilla chestnut mousse – a dessert any sweet tooth will fall in love with.

The Bûche de Noël is available for pick-up from 10am to 11pm at Shai Salon for Dhs375 and serves six to eight people.

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai

When: 7pm to 11pm, December 24, 2025

On Christmas Eve, Jou Jou Brasserie is laying out a lavish Mediterranean-inspired buffet in a lively, welcoming setting. Expect handmade pastas, perfectly roasted meats, super-fresh seafood, and a line-up of festive desserts crafted just for the season.

It will cost you Dhs525 per person with soft beverages, Dhs785 per person with select alcoholic beverages and Dhs265 per child ages three to 12.

Christmas Day Brunch at MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

When: 12pm to 4pm, December 25, 2025

Celebrate Christmas Day in the heart of DIFC with a festive brunch at MINA Brasserie. Enjoy Chef Rami Nasser’s Michelin-selected dishes, a specially curated seasonal menu, and mulled grapes on arrival. The holiday mood comes alive with live entertainment from a DJ, saxophonist, and singer, making for a spirited yet elegant festive experience.

It will cost you Dhs390 with soft beverages, Dhs575 with house and Dhs755 with bubbles.

Make your bookings here for Four Seasons DIFC and here for Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach.