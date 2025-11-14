Sponsored: Santa’s mischievous elves are taking over MMI’s shelves with gifts, experiences, and pure festive merriment

Dubai’s festive season just got a mischievous twist. This year, MMI is shaking up the holiday season with the launch of “Merry Mischief”. Santa’s cheeky elves have swapped the snow of the North Pole for Dubai’s golden dunes, and they’re taking over MMI to bring sparkle, spirit, and fabulous festive gifting to the city this holiday season.

First on their list? An advent calendar like no other. Hiding behind 24 doors are miniature bottles of all your favourite tipples. Think Moët & Chandon, Bombay Sapphire, Absolut, Bottega Gold, and Jameson, all providing the ultimate countdown for grown-ups, available in-store and via MMI Home Delivery for Dhs499 (Dhs650 value) while stocks last.

The fun continues with Sips & Spills, a limited-edition board game for Dhs75. A playful twist on Snakes & Ladders, this exclusive MMI creation invites players to climb candy cane ladders, dodge naughty spills, and complete cheeky challenges. All, naturally, one sip at a time.

And when it comes to gifting, these elves mean business. They’ve handpicked a range of premium wines, spirits, and limited-edition gift packs, all beautifully wrapped and ready to impress. Whether you’re shopping in-store or ordering online, MMI’s elves have taken the guesswork out of festive gifting. For more inspiration, visit the Merry Mischief magazine.

This season, the party also extends beyond the shelves with indulgent festive cocktails crafted by Travis Kuhn, Master Mixologist at the MMI Bar Academy. Find these holiday tipples at hotspots across the city, including Swingers in Bluewaters Island, BB Social in DIFC, and The Address Dubai Mall.

And for those who prefer to host at home, MMI Home Delivery brings the entire festive wonderland straight to your doorstep, wrapped, chilled, and ready to toast to the season.

This year, the elves aren’t just spreading holiday spirit; they’re bringing the festive fun, one sip at a time.

Shop via one of the 27 MMI stores in Dubai or the MMI store in Ras Al Khaimah, or visit mmihomedelivery.ae.