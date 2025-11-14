Say goodbye to upfront cheques: Monthly rent is coming to the UAE

The days of handing over thousands in one go are nearly over. Soon, paying monthly rent in the UAE will make moving in, budgeting, and settling down smoother for tenants and easier for landlords. Here’s what to expect.

Why monthly rent makes a difference

For residents, monthly payments mean greater financial flexibility. Stretching a year’s rent across manageable instalments takes the pressure off, especially for those settling into the UAE long-term. No more juggling large lump sums or cutting corners elsewhere in life – now the monthly rent aligns with monthly salaries.

How it will work

The shift comes via Property Finder’s integration of Keyper’s rent-in-instalments technology, set to launch in the first half of 2026. Tenants will be able to pay via card or direct debit, while landlords gain predictable income and agents can close deals faster. Already, Keyper manages over Dhs2 billion in rental demand annually, and scaling this platform across Property Finder will make monthly rent payments available nationwide for the first time.

The bigger picture for the UAE rental market

This change is a win for tenants and the market alike. With more people choosing to put down roots in the UAE, monthly payments make renting easier, encourage longer stays, and create a smoother, more predictable rental experience for everyone.

Making renting easier for everyone

Tenants can expect a more transparent, user-friendly rental journey. From signing contracts to tracking payments, the new system simplifies day-to-day management, reducing stress and making the whole process feel effortless.

A step towards modern living

As the UAE pushes toward a more digital and efficient economy, monthly rent payments mark a significant step in modernising real estate. For tenants, landlords, and agents alike, this change makes renting simpler and aligns the market with global standards, coming into effect in 2026.

