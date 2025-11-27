Sponsored: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opens with world-first exhibits and a fresh take on the region’s natural story

Saadiyat Island has added something remarkable to its cultural district. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opened this week and it is already setting records as the largest museum of its kind in the region. It also brings something fresh to the global museum landscape. It tells the story of the natural world through an Arabian perspective, rooting every exhibit in the place we call home.

From Saturday November 22, the public can explore halls filled with discoveries that feel both ancient and alive. Two standout displays are grabbing early attention. The first features two of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever found. The second brings visitors face to face with the world’s first presentation of a sauropod herd together. These giants set the tone for a museum that takes you from deep time to the present day without losing your sense of wonder.

Along the way, guests will uncover the natural history of Abu Dhabi, told through exhibits that look at the region’s past, present, and future. Each room invites you to slow down and see the land, sea, and sky with new eyes.

The museum is not only about what is on display. Behind the scenes, state-of-the-art laboratories will host research in palaeontology, earth sciences, biodiversity, conservation, and community science. It is a place built for collaboration and breakthrough ideas.

The details:

Location: Saadiyat Cultural District

Times: 10am to 6:30pm on weekdays and until 8:30pm on weekends

Cost: Dhs70

Contact: for more information visit Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi