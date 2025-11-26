SYNTHONY turns rave classics into a live orchestral party

Raves. They aren’t for everyone. Some prefer to glam up and head to the opera instead. But what happens when these two worlds collide? We have ourselves a marriage of tunes you didn’t think would work. And this is all the magic of SYNTHONY, and they are heading to Dubai for their first-ever concert at Bla Bla Dubai.

They are bringing with them a high-energy musical experience, with electronic and dance anthems from the last 30 years but with a full live orchestra, DJs, and vocalists. And the fun night out is backed with immersive visuals, giving you that adrenaline-pumping rave effect.

The performance takes place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, and if you don’t want to miss out on a unique night, head to Platinumlist now with tickets from Dhs395.

The SYNTHONY experience is so good that it has garnered a following of over 1.5 million on social media. They have gone viral for their reimagined orchestral renditions of electronic dance anthems, including those by Avicii, Calvin Harris, Darude, Faithless Sound System, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz and more.

They’ve sold out arenas, concert halls and even outdoor festivals across the globe from Australia to Mexico, Singapore, across Europe, and the United States.

And soon, they will have loyal fans right here in the Middle East.

On the night, the performance will be led by one of Australasia’s most respected orchestra conductors, Sarah-Grace Williams.

Speaking on the upcoming performance, Williams said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing the unique SYNTHONY experience to Dubai for the very first time. It’s such a joy to see how audiences around the world connect to this powerful fusion of orchestra, electronic music, and visual artistry – and I can’t wait for Dubai to feel that same energy and emotion live.”

But the night doesn’t end there.

Your night will be further amplified by Faithless Sound System – a pioneering three-piece electronic dance group featuring iconic dance legend and co-founder Sister Bliss, alongside members Amelia and Lily.

Their chart-topping records and unforgettable dance tracks such as God is a DJ, Insomnia, and We Come 1 have amassed them a large following over a career spanning three decades. On the night, they will deliver a blend of their classics with cutting-edge electronic sounds, transporting fans back to the 90s and early 2000s with a nostalgia-fuelled setlist.

On the performance, Sister Bliss said to expect big beats, euphoric moments, and an unforgettable night of pure energy.

Ticket costs:

General admission: Dhs395

VIP tickets: Dhs550

VVIP tickets: Dhs750

Purchase them here. Doors open at 8pm – arrive early to beat the JBR crowds and soak in the lively ambience before SYNTHONY and Sister Bliss take the stage.

Location: Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach, JBR, Dubai

Date/Time: April 4, 2026/doors open at 8pm

Cost: From Dhs395

Contact: (04) 584 4111, @blabladubai

