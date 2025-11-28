Sponsored: One island, three ways to welcome 2026 with music, DJs, and fireworks at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

This New Year’s Eve, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is transforming one island into three distinct celebrations. Whether you’re drawn to a candlelit seaside dinner with jazz and French house, a high-energy beach club experience with DJs and a firework-lit countdown, or an elegant poolside gala with Champagne and live music, there’s an event for every vibe. Each experience brings its own rhythm, style, and view of the midnight fireworks, so you can welcome 2026 exactly the way you want – whether you’re in the mood for music, glamour, or a relaxed coastal evening.

Maison Mer: Riviera nights

Step into a Riviera-inspired coastal evening at Maison Mer. The night starts with soft jazz as the sun sets, followed by a curated five-course dinner in a warm candlelit setting. As midnight approaches, a live band brings French classics to life before a sparkling toast by the shoreline. The night flows into a French house set from the resident DJ, with soft drink and premium beverage packages until 11.30pm, then an à la carte menu for a relaxed entry into 2026.

Dress Code: Dress to impress

Location: Maison Mer, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Times: 8pm to 2am



Cost: Dhs950 for 5-course set menu with soft drinks, Dhs1350 for 5-course set menu with premium drinks

Beach Club: Disco celebration

Celebrate the tenth season of Nikki Beach Dubai at the Beach Club. The venue transforms into a mirrored dreamscape with disco dancers, live musicians, and resident DJs setting the mood. Gianluca Vacchi takes the spotlight for the countdown, leading into a midnight ball drop and fireworks over the water. It’s a high-style, vibrant celebration for those ready to dance into 2026.

Dress Code: Disco Glam

Location: Beach Club, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Times: 9pm to 2am

Cost: Starting from Dhs400 (includes 200ml Moët & Chandon Brut)

Hotel: Midnight Elegance NYE Gala Dinner

For a sophisticated celebration, join the annual Midnight Elegance NYE Gala on the hotel side. The evening starts at 8pm with a Champagne welcome reception, followed by a gourmet buffet with myriad options and live stations featuring all the gala treats you could imagine. Live music from New Dawn sets the mood, leading to a breathtaking fireworks display over the sea at midnight, welcoming 2026 in style.

Dress Code: Elegant Black Tie

Location: Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Times: 8pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs2,700 (Champagne & premium beverages), Dhs1,700 (soft beverages), Dhs750 (children 3–11 years old)

The details

Location: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah – Jumeira First – Dubai

Contact: (04) 376 6000 @nikkibeachdubai, @nikkibeachresortdubai, @maisonmerdubai

Reservations: nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided