Countdown to 2026 this NYE at O Beach Dubai

2026 is almost here, and O Beach Dubai has everything you need for the perfect celebration – DJs, live percussion and sax, a sharing-style dinner, free-flowing drinks, and fireworks over the Marina. Ideal for groups wanting to celebrate at their own pace, this is a New Year’s Eve you won’t want to miss. Are you ready?

What to expect

Expect a night where the music drives the mood and the beach sets the scene. With beats from top DJs, live instruments adding flare, and champagne flowing freely, it’s a proper New Year’s Eve celebration from sundown to the fireworks show at midnight.

About O Beach

Originally from Ibiza, one of the world’s party capitals, O Beach has landed in Dubai, bringing with it its array of weekly pool parties that have made it one of Ibiza’s most renowned addresses. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach occupies the space that was once Andreea’s. The space has been transformed and at the beating heart is O Beach’s signature pool, dotted with in-water pool beds, flanked by a collection of VIP areas and even cabanas with their own private jacuzzi’s. Down on the beach, plush loungers offer views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, and there’s also a sunset beach bar and a grand DJ booth. There’s a weekly rotation of DJs, and events happening, and their legendary displays of entertainment as the sun sets are an unmissable part of the action.

And this year’s NYE party at O Beach is not to be missed – the iconic spot is known for going all out, making it one of the best celebrations in the city.

Event highlights

Location: Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front, Al Seyahi St, Marsa Dubai, Dubai Marina

Date & time: Tuesday, December 31, 2025. Doors open at 7pm; dinner and drinks from 8pm to 12am, with à la carte service after midnight.

Tickets & packages: Early bird bookings start from Dhs595, giving you access to the full party experience, dinner, and drinks.

Entertainment: Resident DJs spinning house beats, live percussion, saxophone performances, and surprise acts throughout the night.

Dinner & drinks: Sharing-style dinner curated by the O Beach culinary team, plus free-flowing beverages across all areas of the venue.

Dress code: Glamorous & festive – think beachside chic with a touch of sparkle.

Booking: Secure your spot here

Contact: (052) 858 0464 | @obeachdubai

