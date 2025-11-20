Sponsored: From candle-making, afternoon tea to Christmas by the sea and a New Year’s countdown on the sand

Looking for a festive season that feels polished but easy. One&Only Royal Mirage has stacked the calendar with experiences that span cosy afternoons, at-home roasts, seaside celebrations, and a barefoot-elegant New Year’s Eve.

Start with A Winter’s Tea Magic in the Lobby Lounge and Samovar Lounge, running December 4 to January 8, 3pm to 6pm. It is afternoon tea with extra sparkle, available as Dhs215 classic, Dhs315 with bubbles, or Dhs450 with a candle-making add-on. Little guests are covered on select days with Tiny Tea at Dhs115.

Hosting at home. The Holiday Roast Takeaway runs November 25 to January 8, with a bronzed turkey (7–9kg) at Dhs900 serving four to six, plus sides. If you want a showpiece, opt for the prime beef rib eye (6.5kg) at Dhs1,950 and build the table out with desserts from Dhs80 to Dhs230. Collection is from the Lobby Lounge; pre-order recommended.

Christmas plans at the beach. The Palace’s Beach Bar & Grill sets a scene for the 24th and 25th. Christmas Eve Dinner is a set menu at Dhs450 from 6.30pm to 11pm, while Christmas Day Brunch runs 1pm to 4pm with packages at Dhs590 (soft), Dhs790 (house), Dhs990 (champagne), and Dhs295 for children.

Then there is the city’s classic al fresco finale. Jetty Lounge’s New Year’s Eve – Coastal Reverie unfolds December 31, 8pm to 2am, priced Dhs1,750 per person including unlimited drinks and canapés. Expect sea breeze, a chic crowd, and midnight fireworks views over the water.

Bookings are open across the programme, and popular slots will go quickly. Whether you want a refined afternoon tea, a no-stress roast at home, Christmas by the sea or a toes-in-the-sand New Year’s, this Dubai icon has festive covered.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai

Book & info: Via the resort’s festive page, here or reservations team (advance booking advised), call (04) 315 2414