The countdown to 2026 is on, and if you’re looking for an unforgettable way to say goodbye to 2025, Ninive Beach promises a New Year’s Eve celebration that oozes style, sophistication and festive flair.

Brought to life by the Rikas Hospitality Group, Ninive Beach is the newest jewel in their collection and serves as an elegant beachfront retreat where fine dining meets opulent design. On December 31, the venue invites guests to dine, drink, and dance under the stars, surrounded by the beauty of the Arabian Gulf and the city’s dazzling skyline.

With a Dhs1,100 minimum spend per head, guests are invited to indulge in gourmet festivities. Enjoy Ninive Beach’s signature à la carte menu, enhanced with festive Oriental and Mediterranean-inspired specials, crafted to elevate any celebratory feast.

The evening flows across the open restaurant, luxe poolside terrace, and beautiful rooftop lounge, so wherever you are, you can look forward to Ninive’s signature blend of fine dining, craft cocktails and premium shisha in a chic yet relaxed setting. The whole space is thoughtfully designed with Oriental artistry and modern luxury, making this an elegant escape by the sea, the perfect backdrop to make unforgettable memories as you usher in 2026.

And best of all, from its prime location, guests can take in not one, but two dazzling fireworks displays. As well as prime views of the J1 Beach fireworks, guests will also be able to gaze out to the city skyline and see the Burj Khalifa’s show-stopping visuals illuminating Downtown.

Reserve now via ninivebeach.ae

Where: Ninive, J1 Beach

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,100 minimum spend

Visit: @ninivebeachdubai