Time to get moving – try these outdoor sports in Dubai this winter for fun and adventure

December is the perfect time to be outdoors, with blue skies and cooler temperatures – ideal for enjoying some fun, fitness, and fresh air. Here are the top outdoor sports in Dubai for you to try this winter.

Bike Rental

Get some outdoor exercise in Dubai and ride along the smooth, wide footpath that runs the perimeter of the waterway at the heart of Dubai Marina. Morning rides let you hear the birds chirp, while evenings light up with the stunning Marina skyline. Perfect for casual cyclists looking for a scenic, safe, and fun ride.

Location: Careem Bike Stations, Dubai Marina Walkway

Times: Daily, 24 hours

Cost: Dhs1.20/min for pay-as-you-go, Dhs10 for every additional 30 minutes on single trips. Daily, weekly, and monthly passes available through the app.

Contact: careem.com

@careemuae

Padel

Padel is one of the fastest-growing and most popular racquet sports in Dubai, blending tennis and squash for a fast-paced, social, and fun game. Ideal for all skill levels, it’s perfect for friendly matches, family games, or competitive play. With easy-to-learn rules and a focus on teamwork, Padel has quickly become a favourite sport across the UAE.

Location: Just Padel, Kite Beach, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6am to 12am

Cost: Dhs220 for 45 minutes, Dhs180 for an extra 45 minutes

Contact: (055) 992 8022

@justpadel_ae

Beach volleyball

Rent a beach volleyball court and enjoy a fun-filled day with friends under the sun. Suitable for all skill levels, whether you’re a seasoned player or just looking for a casual match. If you’re alone, you can connect with fellow volleyball enthusiasts, join organized games, and make new friends while enjoying this exciting sport.

Location: Kite Beach, Dubai

Times: Daily, 5am to 3am

Cost: Dhs100 per hour per court

Contact: volley.ae

@esperia.volleyball.dubai

Kayaking

Dubai’s first and only authentic crystal clear kayaking experience. Discover the true beauty of Dubai’s sea from see-through kayaks and boats, offering an unforgettable way to explore the waterways. Enjoy sunrise to sunset kayaking trips, glow-in-the-dark night paddles, and unique add-ons like flower basket setups or the popular “Floating Paradise” experience. Along the way, take in stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Bay Island, capture photos with the optional Bluetooth speakers, and relax knowing all safety briefings and lifejackets are provided. Perfect for families, friends, photoshoots, and anyone wanting a fun, safe, and memorable sea adventure.

Location: Jumeirah 2nd Beach, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6.30am to 4.30am

Cost: Dhs160 for 1 person, Dhs190 for 2 people

Contact: (056) 473 8459

@cc.watersports

7 a side football

One of Dubai’s most popular football experiences, the 7-a-side pitch at Rad Sports Al Barsha is perfect for leagues, tournaments, kids’ academy sessions, or casual social football. With over 500 daily social players, this facility consistently attracts a large community of football enthusiasts. Book early to secure your preferred time, and enjoy a fun, fast-paced game in a safe and well-maintained environment. Established in 2019, Rad Sports combines professional-quality pitches with a vibrant football community, making it ideal for players of all ages and skill levels.

Location: Al Barsha, Smart Vision, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6am to 12am

Cost: Dhs420 for 60 minutes, Dhs600 for 90 minutes

Contact: (056) 549 9817, connect@radsports.ae

@radsportsae

