Parvara is a retreat perched high in the Fujairah mountains and offers the kind of quiet escape we’ve all been dreaming of

Sometimes, all it takes is a breath of crisp mountain air to hit reset. Parvara – a retreat in the Hamri mountain in Fujairah – is now open, offering the perfect escape from the city’s glitz and glam. And you don’t need to rough it out, as the sanctuary blends comfort with nature, giving you space, silence, and a chance to actually breathe.

From the moment you arrive, every detail is taken care of. The all-inclusive journey covers transfers, dining, wellness, and activities — thoughtfully woven together into one seamless, unhurried experience.

No Wi-Fi, no mobile signal, no TV — just crackling fires, quiet conversation, and the kind of calm that lets you truly reconnect with yourself. At Parvara, the outside world fades away, leaving space for rest, reflection, and a little mountain magic.

Even your meals will be enjoyed with the gorgeous mountains as your backdrop. The menu is rooted in Levantine and Maghrebi traditions and shaped by Emirati heritage.

As for your home away from home, each pavilion is set up high in the Fujairah mountains, sitting in complete privacy with uninterrupted horizon views, offering you the refuge you need to reset. It has been thoughtfully designed to blend comfort with simplicity, harmonises effortlessly with the natural landscape.

Each space can sleep two to four and comes with a pool, a fire pit, and an outdoor shower.

And if you are worried about harming nature, don’t worry. The UAE takes sustainability very seriously, and Parvara is designed to allow guests to explore the natural world with minimal impact and maximum respect.

The pavilions run on solar energy with a dedicated battery storage. Up to 90% of the water that you use is recycled, while greywater (lightly used water) is filtered and reused for irrigation.

As for your food, it’s all sourced from local farmers, fishermen and producers in the city. And of course, you won’t find single-use plastics and papers here, and the retreat will transition to a fully electric transport fleet by 2026.

Can’t wait to stay? To book your escape or for more information, visit parvara.com

Images: Instagram and Parvara website