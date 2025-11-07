Sponsored: From cosy winter retreats to a grand gala dinner

Raffles The Palm is a palatial address for luxurious stays, gourmet dining and sumptuous pampering by the sea. And as December approaches, it gets a seasonal twist, with curated holiday experiences designed to enchant, indulge and delight.

From themed afternoon teas perfect for getting together pre-Christmas, to celebratory meals on December 24 and 25 – plus a sensational soiree to see out 2025 in style, here’s how to experience the festive season with Raffles The Palm.

A winter retreat

Those looking for a seasonal escape can check in for a winter retreat, with UAE residents benefiting from 20% off opulent accommodation, from generously adorned rooms to glamourous suites. There’s 20% off dining, and 20% savings on all spa treatments of 60 minutes or more, so you can relax, rejuvenate and be truly spoiled.

Christmas events

The quintessential afternoon tea experience gets a holiday upgrade at the decadent Blüthner Hall from December 5 until January 7, where holiday melodies pair with festive savoury and sweet delights. Served daily from 2pm to 8pm, it’s Dhs220 per person, or Dhs295 with a glass of Champagne.

On Wednesday December 24, delightful Christmas Eve festivities for all ages await at Le Jardin and Piatti by the Bach. Celebrate by the sea at Piatti, with themed dishes, festive joy and the sounds of a live DJ, plus a Christmas cookie workshop for little ones to decorate their own creations. At Le Jardin, a buffet brimming with seasonal classics and global favourites invites families and friends to make treasured memories, with a visit from Santa making the night before Christmas truly special. Packages start from Dhs495, available from 7pm to 10.30pm. Or for a spirited ladies’ night, head to Matagi, where guests can dine a la carte on inventive Japanese cuisine, paired with tunes from a live DJ and drinks packages for Dhs245 for ladies and Dhs385 for gents.

Christmas Day is a suitably similar festive extravaganza at Le Jardin, and a lavish buffet of festive favourites is served from 1pm to 4pm on December 25, in an atmosphere filled with the sounds of a live quartet performing classic Christmas carols. Packages start from Dhs695 for adults and Dhs345 for children.

At Piatti by the beach, Christmas Day brunch is elevated Dolce Vita style, with an indulgent sharing-style feast of authentic Italian dishes, complemented by alive DJ. Running from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, culinary highlights include a velvety beef tartare to start, rigatoni pasta with slow-cooked beef, and a classic panettone. Packages start from Dhs490.

A memorable New Year’s Eve

Step into the stars this New Year’s Eve as Raffles The Palm Dubai presents A Journey Beyond Midnight. Inspired by the cosmos, the Raffles lawn will be transformed into an elegant celestial stage, setting the tone for the year ahead to be beautiful, elegant and full of sparkle. The gala dinner packages are from 7.30pm to 1am on Wednesday December 31, with prices from Dhs2,800 for adults and Dhs1,400 for children.

For reservations, contact (0)4 248 8888 or dining.thepalm@raffles.com. Find out more at raffles.com