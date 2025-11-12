Sponsored: Step into Downtown Dubai and taste Tokyo in every bite at Ram&Roll

Ram&Roll Dubai brings the energy and creativity of Tokyo’s dining scene straight to the heart of Downtown Dubai. From handcrafted ramen to perfectly rolled sushi, the restaurant reimagines Japanese cuisine for a modern audience while staying true to its authentic roots. The combination of food, design, and atmosphere makes every visit a memorable experience.

Located at Kempinski The Boulevard, the restaurant offers a stylish and welcoming space with subtle Japanese touches. It’s ideal for casual lunches, dinners with friends, or special nights out. Part of Gastronaut Hospitality, Ram&Roll reflects the group’s focus on food, design, and storytelling, turning every meal into a complete Japanese dining experience.

Authentic Japanese ramen and rolls

Japanese food is at the heart of Ram&Roll. Diners can enjoy steaming bowls of ramen with slow-cooked broths, fresh noodles, and carefully chosen toppings. Each sushi roll is made with fresh fish and seasonal ingredients. Smaller dishes like tempura and appetizers complement the ramen and sushi, offering a taste of traditional Japanese sides.

Fine dining meets comfort food

Traditional Japanese comfort food is given a refined touch. Every dish is made with attention to flavour, presentation, and quality. From rich ramen broths to perfectly seasoned sushi rice, the menu balances familiar tastes with a polished dining experience.

Modern twists on classic Japanese dishes

Ram&Roll takes traditional Japanese techniques and adds a fresh, modern approach. The menu features bold flavour combinations, seasonal specials, and carefully thought-out presentations that make each dish feel unique. Diners can explore new tastes while still enjoying the familiar comfort of ramen and sushi. This approach brings a sense of creativity to the meal, making dining at Ram&Roll an experience that is both exciting and authentic.

Location: Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, Ground Floor, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Open daily from 12pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 430 8222, ramnroll.co

@ramenrolldubai

Images: Supplied