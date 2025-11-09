SANA is a an experience where traditional and contemporary combine

SANA brings a fresh take on Uzbek dining to Dubai, blending authentic flavours, soulful design, and modern energy in one stunning spot at Madinat Jumeirah.

The spot

Sitting on the edge of the serene blue waters of Madinat Jumeirah, SANA is Dubai’s newest Uzbek dining destination inspired by the historic Silk Road, where rich culture, craftsmanship, and bold flavours meet. Brought to life by BIK Hospitality Group, the minds behind names you might recognise like African Queen and Cutfish, SANA reimagines the legendary Uzbekistan Restaurant Moscow for Dubai’s cosmopolitan crowd. It’s a place where East meets West.

The vibe

Its grand yet grounding, earthy palettes, woven textures, and golden tones create a warm, transportive space that feels far from the bustle of Dubai. The restaurant hums with quiet sophistication: couples sharing shashlik skewers, friends catching up over plates of plov and cocktails. The winter in Dubai will be where SANA really thrives with its 110-seat terrace floating over the water. The secret MOON by SANA lounge tucked within the restaurant will keep you there long after dessert.

The food and drinks

Led by Chef Glen Ballis, whose experience spans the world including London, Melbourne, Moscow, and Asia, the menu is a masterclass in balance: heritage dishes elevated with modern flair. The clay-oven Tandir Non comes out warm and puffed, perfect with creamy dips. The Kamchatka crab belyash with truffle is an indulgent bite of luxury, while the slow-cooked Plov is rich, aromatic, and comforting: Don’t miss the whole seabass baked with herbs or the braised leg of lamb, both made for sharing. The bar programme mirrors the menu’s East-meets-West spirit, think vodka-based twists, herbaceous spritzes, and tea-infused creations.

The service

Thoughtful and personal, the team know the menu inside out and will guide you with enthusiasm and knowledge.

What to order

Tandir Non with artisanal dips

Kamchatka crab belyash with truffle

Slow-cooked Plov

Whole seabass baked with herbs

Cold Silk Road cocktail on the terrace

What’s On the bill

Expect to pay around Dhs500-600 for two, including drinks.

What’s On verdict

Elegant, yet different. Hearty food that brings a level of comfort to whoever enjoys it.

Location: SANA, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Dubai

Times: Mon to Sun, 12pm to 2am Contact: (058) 814 2936

Reservations: Recommended, especially for terrace seating

@sana_restaurantdxb