Sponsored: A Hollywood-inspired gala with a lavish buffet, live entertainment, and Dubai Marina fireworks

And the Oscar goes to… you! Step into the spotlight this New Year’s Eve as Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah rolls out the red carpet for its most glamorous celebration yet – Night of the Oscars.

Get ready for an evening filled with cinematic sparkle, where you and your loved ones are the stars of the show. Walk the red carpet, strike a pose, and take your seat for an extraordinary gala dinner under the stars. Expect a lavish international buffet, live culinary stations, and spectacular entertainment to keep the night shining bright as you countdown to 2026.

With stunning views of Dubai Marina’s fireworks, live performances, and a festive atmosphere that feels straight out of Hollywood, this celebration promises an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and good times.

Whether you’re toasting with friends or celebrating with family, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s Night of the Oscars is your ticket to ring in the new year in true A-list style.

This is one of those New Year’s plans that handles the logistics for you. You arrive, you dine, you enjoy the show, and you step outside for that fireworks view that turns the strike of twelve into a proper memory.

Dress the part. The theme invites Hollywood glam, and the hotel leans into it with little moments that make the occasion feel special without being fussy.

Prices are set for every party size. Dhs2,200 per adult, Dhs1,100 for ages 6 to 11, and Dhs400 for ages 3 to 5.

Spaces are limited and New Year’s Eve fills quickly on the Palm, so early booking is strongly advised.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 8pm to 1am

Price: Adults Dhs2,200; 6 to 11 Dhs1,100; 3 to 5 Dhs400

Dress: Smart eveningwear, Hollywood glam encouraged

Book: restaurant.palm@hilton.com or (04) 230 0073