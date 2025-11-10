Sponsored: Tagomago puts a Mediterranean spin on the final night of the year

Known and loved for its Spanish-Mediterranean flavours, relaxed seaside ambience and beautiful boho-chic design, Tagomago is a top choice for pool days, family dinners and sundowners by the sea.

And this New Year’s Eve, they’re rolling out the red carpet for a holiday celebration in true Mediterranean style, with warmth, flavour and coastal charm.

Gather with loved ones for a seaside soiree, where all ages are welcome to embrace a spectacular New Year’s Eve filled with Spanish spirit. Tagomago’s relaxed coastal setting and panoramic sea views make it the ultimate destination for festive dining by the shore.

Toast to 2026 on the coast

A thoughtfully curated package invites diners to graze, sip and celebrate on Wednesday December 31. From 8pm to midnight, guests can enjoy a set menu masterminded by Tagomago’s acclaimed chef, bringing the flavours, aromas and signature style of Spanish cuisine to the Palm Jumeirah shorefront hotspot. There will also be a live paella station outdoors, serving up hearty plates of the beloved delicacy.

To pair with the menu, guests can sip on four hours of free-flowing drinks from the open bar, with a choice of wine, sangria and selected bottled beers the perfect pairing for this seaside celebration. That’s not all – live music will further enhance the vibrant ambience.

As the clock strikes midnight, the magic unfolds across the horizon – with exclusive views of Dubai’s iconic fireworks from The Palm, Atlantis The Royal, and the Burj Al Arab lighting up the night sky.

The experience is priced at Dhs1,200 per person (minimum spend per head).

With festive flavours, oceanfront charm, and panoramic fireworks views, Tagomago is set to be a stunning spot for saying goodbye to one year and ushering in the next.

What: New Year’s Eve at Tagomago

When: 8pm to 12am, Wednesday December 31

Price: Dhs1,200 per person

Reservations: (0)4 832 6620, book@tagomago.com

Visit: @tagomagodubai