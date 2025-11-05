What’s On chats with Ronan Keating about his favourite Dubai hidden gems, top restaurants, and his upcoming live show

The one and only Ronan Keating will perform live in collaboration with McGettigan’s at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on November 21, and we here at What’s On were lucky to speak to the charming singer-songwriter ahead of the show. From sharing how his Irish roots influence his music to revealing his favourite restaurant and a hidden gem in Dubai, Keating gave fans an exclusive glimpse into the magic they can expect when he takes the stage.

What do you love most about performing in Dubai?

The audiences are incredible. I was lucky enough to play at Coca-Cola Arena last year and at the Irish Village the year before. Every year I perform in Dubai, and the audiences are just full of energy – lots of expats, but also plenty of locals. You really sense the love in the room. When you’re performing for expats, your music kind of takes them home. People come from Ireland, across Europe, even Australians, and you can see them there with their loved ones. A certain song might trigger something, and you can see it in their faces and feel it in the energy of the room. I play certain chords and you can literally feel people go “ah,” and hear the noise – it’s lovely. It’s magical when you’re playing in a place like Dubai, where so many people from overseas come to the shows.

What’s one moment on stage that’s stayed with you throughout your career?

I’ve been lucky enough to play with Pavarotti, Elton John, and so many incredible artists all over the world. But what I don’t take for granted, and what I love more than anything, is that I’m still doing it – I’m still here, still getting away with it. 33 years later, I’m still performing. I was 16 when I started, so longevity is what I treasure most.

You’ve always been proud of your Irish roots. How do they influence your music today?

During lockdown, like the rest of the world, I spent a lot of time at home listening to music, and it really connected me with my Irish roots. Living in London with my family, I missed my siblings and my dad, and music helped bridge that gap. I listened to a lot of Irish music, and it got me through that time. When lockdown ended, I made an album of classic Irish songs – beautiful songs like She Moves Through the Fair and Sorry, Raglan Road, alongside more contemporary music like Damien Rice’s Blower’s Daughter. These songs are really important to me. I’ve also included a bit of Irish music in my Dubai show, which is very special, and fans will see it on November 21.

What is your favourite restaurant in Dubai?

I’m asked this question a lot, and it’s impossible to pick just one because there are so many amazing places. But if I had to choose, I’d say The Cullinan at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab as it blew my mind. The food was incredible, and the sunset was magical. We went there for a friend’s birthday. Another favourite is Jason Atherton’s Row 45 at Grosvenor House – the culinary experience is just unbelievable. I’m a total carnivore, so steaks are my thing; I could eat seven steaks in one night if I could.

Tell us a hidden gem that you’ve found in the city?

There’s a great coffee brand called Intellect Coffee. My wife and I are big coffee fans, and we’re always looking for amazing coffee. We have a La Marzocco coffee machine at home – it’s the best. We have this coffee machine in Dubai, Sydney, and London. And we get the best beans from them. Intellect Coffee is in Al Quoz; it’s a small place, but they roast their own beans, and it’s really fantastic.

Can you give us a sneak peek of your Dubai show – any surprises for fans?

It’s going to be everything I hope people want from a Ronan show – all the songs they know and love: If Tomorrow Never Comes, Life is a Rollercoaster, When You Say Nothing at All, Loving Each Day, and lots of Boyzone hits. We had a successful documentary come out in January, which really reignited the love for Boyzone, so there’ll be plenty of Boyzone music for the fans.

You’ve had such an incredible solo career after Boyzone. What’s been the biggest difference in creating and performing solo versus with the band?

When I first left the band, it was scary. Standing on stage after building a career in a band, looking to my right and left and seeing the other members, and then suddenly standing alone, was daunting. But creatively, being able to make the choices I wanted as an artist has been so important. That freedom has allowed me to grow, to believe in myself more as an artist, and it’s been incredibly important for my personal growth as well.

Location: Dubai Media City Ampitheatre

Date: November 21

Tickets: From Dhs249, dubai.platinumlist.net

Image: Mz website