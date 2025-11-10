Sponsored: Get on our guest list for the launch of Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge’s new menu

Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge is rolling out something fresh, vibrant, and totally irresistible. If you’ve been dreaming of an island escape without leaving Abu Dhabi, this is your chance. On Wednesday, November 12, the award-winning spot is unveiling its new menu, and you’re invited to taste it first. Located in Al Bandar, Tiki Pacifico, serves an Asian-Polynesian inspired menu that brings vibrant island flavours to Abu Dhabi. Expect a playful mix of Polynesian charm and Asian-inspired flavours, crafted with fresh ingredients and presented with a creative flair.

What’s On the Menu?

Guests can look forward to the Tiki Pacifico Beetroot Salad, a refreshing mix of baby rocket, pomegranate, walnuts, and mustard honey orange dressing. Then there’s the Salmon Carpaccio that comes topped with citrusy ponzu jelly, marinated seaweed, and crispy nori sheets. If ceviche is your thing, the Seabass & Mango Ceviche is something to look forward to, while the Dynamite Shrimp, tossed in a spicy creamy sauce and finished with chives and lime, promises a punch of flavour in every bite.

The new menu will pair beautifully with Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge’s signature cocktails and live entertainment. The upbeat island music, laid-back ambiance and stunning Abu Dhabi sunset waterfront views make it one of the city’s most distinctive dining destinations.

Details at a glance:

For a distinctive and unforgettable dining experience with waterfront views, RSVP here to secure your spot.

Location: TIKI Pacifico Dining & Lounge, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach

Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 7pm