Where creativity, connection, and desert magic meet

Looking for something truly different this November? SAMA Festival is calling your name. Set against the golden dunes, the festival brings together international musicians, visionary artists, and creative workshops, offering immersive experiences for all ages.

From live performances and interactive dance, music, and wellness workshops to a vibrant artisan marketplace and glamping under the night sky, SAMA Festival blends timeless cultural traditions with contemporary artistry, creating a unique space for connection, creativity, and celebration in the heart of the desert.

The experience takes place at Nujum Desert Camp – just 50 minutes from Dubai – from 1pm on November 29 to 1pm on November 30, 2025.

