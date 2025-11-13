SAMA Festival: Enjoy a full day of music, art and family fun in the desert
Where creativity, connection, and desert magic meet
Looking for something truly different this November? SAMA Festival is calling your name. Set against the golden dunes, the festival brings together international musicians, visionary artists, and creative workshops, offering immersive experiences for all ages.
From live performances and interactive dance, music, and wellness workshops to a vibrant artisan marketplace and glamping under the night sky, SAMA Festival blends timeless cultural traditions with contemporary artistry, creating a unique space for connection, creativity, and celebration in the heart of the desert.
The experience takes place at Nujum Desert Camp – just 50 minutes from Dubai – from 1pm on November 29 to 1pm on November 30, 2025.
SAMA Festival celebrates the cultural heritage of all five continents, blending timeless traditions with contemporary artistry. Its mission is simple: the wisdom of the past can guide us toward a more connected, creative, and conscious future.
Music lovers are in for a treat with international performances spanning a rich spectrum of sound – from Ape Chimba’s evocative music and Afrosideral’s Afro-Cuban rhythms to AWO’s Live Hybrid DJ set. Don’t miss the collaborative performance by Ape Chimba and Bharatanatyam dancer Radhe Jaggi, renowned for her expressive storytelling and graceful movement.
For those who love hands-on experiences, SAMA offers 15+ interactive workshops, including Orishas dance, Bharatanatyam, Primal Moves, Alchemy of Breath from Ibiza, and more. You can also join tea ceremonies, sound journeys, and drum circles, all designed to foster connection and creativity.
And since SAMA believes that the spirit of connections begins early, it also offers plenty for families to try.
At Tiny Tribes Tent – little ones can play, explore, and create in a safe space, while older kids (10–18) can join craft-making, handpan classes, or the Design Your Life Workshop led by Natalie Chan MBA, founder of OWN Academy.
Explore the Marketplace for handcrafted treasures, wellness elixirs, and more, and enjoy nourishing bites from brands like Zhenabia, Pizza Craft, Comptoir 102, BSMNT, Las Paletas, Social Brewers, and many others.
Want to extend the adventure? Stay overnight in the dedicated camping area – bring your own tent or opt for glamping under the stars for the ultimate desert experience.
A ticket to the SAMA Festival costs Dhs577, which includes all concerts, workshops, and your overnight stay. Get your tickets here.
All the detail
Location: Ramlat Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi
Date/Times: 1pm on November 29 to 1pm on November 30, 2025
Ticket cost: Dhs577
Contact: @thesamafestival
