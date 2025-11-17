Sponsored: Take the taste of Germany to your table this season

“When you hear Ernst Biergarten at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Oktoberfest probably comes to mind. But this traditional Bavarian tavern also knows how to do the festive season in style. And you can once again enjoy it right at home, as Ernst Biergarten is bringing back its Turkey to Go, serving up hearty Bavarian flavours and festive cheer straight from the tavern to your table.

Each set includes a whole roasted turkey, perfectly sized to serve eight to 10 loved ones, along with all the classic festive sides you could wish for. Think braised red cabbage, creamy mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, traditional bread stuffing, tangy cranberry jam, and rich, savoury gravy – everything you need for a hearty, show-stopping holiday feast at home.

The jolly team at Ernst Biergarten know the holidays are busy, so they’re giving you a heads-up: turkey orders need to be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Once ready, your festive feast will be available for pickup from 12pm to 9pm. Just remember to plan ahead for traffic so your perfectly roasted bird arrives at the table right on time for the celebrations.

The turkey will cost you just Dhs800 per turkey set.

Dine at Ernst Biergarten

If you’d rather linger at the venue, you can book a Festive Feast for 10 in the restaurant for Dhs2,200.

You can also opt for a turkey set (Dhs1,200), a goose set (Dhs1,400), or a pork set (Dhs1,000), each served with a spread of traditional sides. Pre-order is required at least 48 hours in advance with full payment, so be sure to plan ahead.

For reservations, contact the team via email at dubai@ernstbiergarten.com or ring them at 050 369 8394.

For more details, visit ernstbiergarten.com

Images: Supplied by 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central