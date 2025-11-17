Sponsored: Global films, talks and a new programme at Sharjah Film Platform 8

Sharjah Film Platform returns for its eighth edition from November 14 to 23, bringing a mix of independent and experimental cinema to the UAE. Screenings will take place at Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Art Foundation’s open-air theatre in Arts Square, and VOX Cinemas in City Centre Al Zahia. Featuring films from Zambia, Ecuador, Malta, Lebanon, Palestine, the UAE and beyond, the festival offers a rare chance to experience stories rarely seen on the big screen.

A global lineup of films

Opening the festival is Baab (2025), a haunting fantasy by Nayla Al Khaja that blurs life and death. Highlights include the South African coming-of-age drama Carissa (2024), the Gaza-focused documentary Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk (2025), and five short films produced through the SFP Short Film Production Grant. From experimental shorts to powerful features, this year’s festival spotlights a spectrum of voices.

Competition section

At the heart of SFP 8 is its Competition, featuring 27 documentaries and fiction films selected by international filmmakers and industry experts. All are screened in the UAE for the first time, many followed by Q&A sessions with the directors. The Competition remains a hub for discovering new perspectives and innovative storytelling.

Director in focus: Jocelyne Saab

This year’s focus is on the late Lebanese filmmaker Jocelyne Saab (1948–2019), whose politically engaged work continues to inspire. Four of her films – including Dunia (2005) and Once Upon a Time in Beirut (1995) – will screen alongside a discussion with experts on her legacy and a 16mm film restoration workshop.

First Takes & emerging voices

Debuting this year, First Takes showcases short experimental works by UAE students and recent graduates from American University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, University of Sharjah and Zayed University. Screenings are paired with public roundtables addressing challenges for emerging filmmakers, offering insight into the region’s next wave of talent.

Festival hub & experience

The Festival Centre at Fen Café and Restaurant in Al Mureijah Square will serve as the main gathering spot, with a filmmakers’ lounge, pop-up shop, curated publications, and set menus at special prices. It’s the perfect place to connect between screenings.

Event details

Location: Mirage City Cinema; VOX Cinemas, City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah

Dates: November 14 to 23

Cost: Dhs15 (general admission)

Contact: sharjahart.org

