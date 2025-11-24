Largest-ever three-year plan totals Dhs302.7bn, with big focus on transport, infrastructure and community services

Dubai has signed off on its biggest budget cycle to date, approving a three-year plan for 2026 to 2028 with total expenditure of Dhs302.7 billion and projected revenues of Dhs329.2 billion. The move, approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, sets out a roadmap to keep the city’s growth on track while funding the things residents feel day to day, transport, roads, parks, safety, housing, education and health.

For 2026 specifically, the government has pencilled in Dhs99.5 billion in spending against Dhs107.7 billion in revenues, signalling continued investment even as the city targets healthy surpluses. The sector split underlines where the priorities are: about 48 per cent of spending goes to infrastructure and construction for highways, bridges, public transport and mobility upgrades, while around 28 per cent supports social development, including health, education, housing and family services. A further 18 per cent is directed to security, justice and public safety, with 6 per cent for government development. Expect all of that to translate into better commutes, more connected neighbourhoods and upgraded public spaces over the next few years.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s general budget cycle for 2026–2028 provides a financial roadmap that accelerates Dubai’s ambitions to enhance the growth of its key sectors and solidify its position as a global economic centre.”

“This budget reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance the emirate’s strategic objectives, most notably doubling Dubai’s GDP and positioning it among the world’s top three urban economies within the next decade, while maintaining a balanced approach between ambitious growth and economic stability, supported by prudent fiscal policies.” His Highness added.

Why it matters to you

Multi-year budgets help lock in delivery timelines for the big stuff, new roads and interchanges, metro and bus enhancements, waterfront and community facilities, digital services, while keeping capacity ready for the city’s events calendar and tourism peaks. City officials frame the plan as a financial roadmap to accelerate growth in key sectors and reinforce Dubai’s standing as a global economic centre; in practice, that should mean steady progress you can see and use, not just promises on paper.

Image: What’s On Archive