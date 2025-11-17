Sponsored: Dubai’s Social Beach House and Restaurant returns with leisurely weekend breakfast, fully redeemable pool days, electric DJ sets and a new Friday night brunch

Mas amor, por favor. That’s exactly what we’re looking forward to at Casa Amor, the St Tropez hotspot which has reopened for its second season at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

This unique destination blends relaxed and refined beachfront dining with master mixology, an extensive music program, wellbeing rituals and enriching lifestyle experiences to create an all-in-one escape that should be at the top of your Dubai bucket list.

From beach days to a Friday night brunch, weekend breakfast and new lunch, here’s what’s happening at Casa Amor this season.

Weekend breakfast

New for its second season, Casa Amor opens for breakfast from Friday to Sunday, inviting guests to enjoy an à la carte menu that features highlights such as healthy Açaí Bowls, truffle eggs and indulgent French toasts, paired with fruity smoothies, matcha or Casa’s breakfast signature drinks.

Casa Amor night brunch

Casa Amor has also added a new dimension to its culinary line-up with the Casa Amor night brunch, running every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Graze on a set menu of Casa Amor classics while sipping craft cocktails and listening to the rhythmic beats of the resident DJ.

Packages start from Dhs450 with house drinks.

Casa Classic lunch

During the week, the Casa Classic lunch, priced at Dhs165 per person and available Monday to Thursday, is a set menu of signature dishes, perfect for alfresco dining mid-week or escaping the office for a leisurely lunch.

The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavours with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Beach days

Once again, Casa Amor is one of the hottest day-to-night destinations in the city for alfresco season. By day, beachgoers will be able to enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing, with sun loungers priced at Dhs300 through the week and Dhs400 on weekends, both fully redeemable on food and drink.

So whether you’re dining alfresco or relaxing by the shore, make for Casa Amor this season.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

When: Beach daily 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm daily, 9am to 12pm Friday to Sunday

Book: (0)4 777 2223

Visit: mandarinoriental.com/