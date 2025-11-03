For families who love a blend of sun, sea, and relaxation, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is a dreamy Ras Al Khaimah escape

Whether you’re lounging by the beach with a sunset cocktail or watching the kids make the most of endless activities, Mövenpick Resort is designed for everyone.

The stay

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is a family-friendly getaway that works just as well for couples looking to unwind as it does for kids wanting to play. The atmosphere is calm and welcoming, with soft sea breezes and plenty of space to relax.

Parents can enjoy food and drinks by the beach while little ones have fun outdoors with mini golf, a playground, and a bouncy slide. For indoor time, there’s an arcade-style games room that keeps everyone entertained. It’s an easy, comfortable place to spend a few days together.

The setting

Set on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island, the resort sits right by the beach with open sea views and wide sandy stretches. It’s quiet, peaceful, and feels a world away from city life. The sunsets are especially nice here, with soft light over the water and plenty of spots to sit back and enjoy it.

The room

Our private chalet was spacious and well set up for families, with a separate living room and dining area. On arrival, we were welcomed with a tray of fruits, chocolate-covered strawberries, doughnuts and macarons decorated with the Mövenpick logo. Underneath were more sweets including dates and chocolates – a thoughtful touch.

Outside, the chalet opened up to a private pool surrounded by greenery. Two sunbeds and a small seating area made it a nice space to relax. Inside, the open bathroom had a big bathtub, two toilets and a separate shower. There was also a mini bar with snacks at a reasonable price, plus complimentary coffee, tea and bottled water.

The food and drinks

Lunch at Ula Beach Club was a highlight, with dishes like sea bass with asparagus and oregano fries, salmon with datterino tomatoes and baby potatoes, and king prawns sautéed in butter. The signature “Ula La” drink had a tropical, fruity taste.

Dinner at The Market offered plenty of choice, from Indian and Italian to American dishes. The dessert counter was a hit, especially the chocolate fondue, which quickly became our son’s favourite.

The next morning’s brunch at Boons was lively, with a big buffet selection covering seafood, Japanese and Asian dishes, and live music to keep the atmosphere upbeat.

The activities

We started the morning with a floating breakfast, set up beautifully in our private pool. It included a mix of pancakes, toast with avocado, eggs, fruit, coffee, and watermelon juice – a lovely way to start the day.

Later, we visited Citrine Spa for a couples massage. The staff were welcoming and professional, and the treatment began with a relaxing foot wash before moving into a full body massage. It was calm, simple, and very relaxing.

The experience

Our stay at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island was smooth, comfortable and family-focused. The service was friendly, the food was amazing, and the private pool made it feel extra special. It’s an easy choice for a short getaway from Dubai where you can truly switch off and enjoy time together as a family.

What to pack

Pack swimwear, sunblock, casual outfits for dining, and something light for the evening breeze. Everything else – from towels to toiletries – is already taken care of.

What’s on the bill

Rooms at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island start from around Dhs900 per night including breakfast. Dining at Ula Beach Club, Boons, and The Market is à la carte, with mains from about Dhs110. Spa treatments at Citrine Spa start from around Dhs400, and private floating breakfasts can be booked in advance.

Final say

We had a lovely stay – relaxing, well-organised, and great for families. Between the private pool, beachside dining, and friendly staff, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island offers an easy and enjoyable escape from city life.

Location: Al Marjan Is Blvd, Jazeerat Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact: movenpick.accor.com | (07) 246 0000

Words: Sheila Deocareza

Images: Supplied