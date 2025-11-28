This new immersive, high-energy playground has recently opened its doors at Emirates Golf Club

Fancy hitting a six with a digital twist? Step into WIKIT at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai’s newest entertainment hotspot, where traditional cricket collides with cutting-edge augmented reality for an immersive experience like no other. Whether you’re a casual player or a cricket fanatic, WIKIT promises high-energy fun for all ages and abilities. And don’t worry, you definitely don’t need to be a Sachin Tendulkar to join in.

Perfect for families, groups of friends, or even those looking for a unique night out, WIKIT combines action-packed gameplay with relaxed lounge spaces where you can kick back and enjoy a refreshing drink after all the excitement.

But WIKIT isn’t just for casual fun. The venue is ideal for corporate events, team-building sessions, birthdays, and special celebrations. Their dedicated events team works with you to curate every detail – from the setup and catering to gameplay and coordination – ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Planning a party for children or teens? WIKIT offers tailored party packages for kids up to 19 years old, combining exhilarating gameplay with private party spaces and hassle-free event management so the focus stays on fun.

For social gatherings and team-building sessions, the standard WIKIT package includes two hours of interactive cricket, flavour-packed sharing platters, and soft beverages, with optional upgrades available. It’s perfect for groups of 12 to 36 people.

Larger gatherings of up to 90 guests can enjoy the Corporate & Large Event Package, which offers two or three hours of gameplay alongside a curated beverage selection and a freshly prepared buffet available on arrival. And for groups of 60 or more, it’s possible to book out the entire venue, with flexible pricing for peak and non-peak times.

For more details, or to get in touch with the team, call them on 04 371 9950 or email info@wikit.ae.

dubaigolf.com

Images: Supplied