Skyline swims, record-breaking infinity edges, and day passes worth planning a whole afternoon around

Dubai is known for many things: man-made islands, an AI chef, and an endless summer season with amazing rooftop pools. Now that the temperatures are set to drop and the mood in the air has changed, there’s no better time to enjoy some pool time with views that aren’t just the backdrop, but a part of the whole package too.

Here is our list of rooftop pools you have to visit.

VIEW 180, NH Collection

Perched atop NH Collection Dubai The Palm, VIEW 180 offers sweeping vistas of Dubai’s skyline and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, delivering a premium “above-the-city” atmosphere. The pooldeck has views of the Dubai Marina skyline and offers day and night dining experiences.

Prices start from Dhs99 for a night swim pass for ladies and Dhs149 for gents.

Location: NH Collection Dubai The Palm

Times: 10am to 2am

Cost: Dhs99 for ladies – includes 2 house beverages; Dhs149 for gents – includes 2 house beverages; Dhs400 Cabana – fully redeemable on food & beverages

Contact: (04) 549 7942

AURA Skypool, Palm Tower

The world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool wraps the 50th floor with views of the Palm, Marina and Burj Al Arab. Bookable sessions keep things smooth: morning 10am to 2pm from Dhs250 and afternoon 3pm to 7pm from Dhs300. Seats are assigned, towels are included, and you can extend if there is space. It is popular for a reason, so plan ahead.

Location: Palm Tower, 50th floor, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Sunrise 6am to 9am; Morning 10am to 2pm; Afternoon 3pm to 7pm

Cost: From Dhs225 (sunrise), Dhs250 (morning), Dhs300 (afternoon)

Contact: (058) 988 4271

Address Sky View Infinity Pool, Downtown

This is the money shot of Burj Khalifa with a sky-bridge vibe. Day access is walk-in only, first come first served, adults 18 and over, and currently Dhs600 per person with Dhs300 redeemable on food and drink. Aim early on cooler days and settle in for that sunset glow over Downtown.

Location: Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: 9am to sunset

Cost: Dhs600 per person with Dhs300 redeemable; walk-in, first come first served, 18+

Contact: @addressskyview

Privilege, SLS Dubai

Two rooftop infinity pools on the 75th floor give you altitude and attitude. Daily 9am to 6pm, with a minimum spend for non-guests of Dhs400 per person (Dhs350 redeemable) or Dhs650 per couple (Dhs600 redeemable). Adults 21+ for full access, with a Meydan-view pool option for teens with an adult. DJs, city views, and that signature SLS duck.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Times: Daily 9am to 6pm for pool access

Cost: Minimum spend for non-hotel guests Dhs400 per person (Dhs350 redeemable) or Dhs650 per couple (Dhs600 redeemable). Adults 21+ for level 75 pools

Contact: (04) 607 0770

Tapasake Pool Club, One&Only One Za’abeel

Suspended on The Link, this is a dramatic sky infinity pool with a polished adults-only pool club energy and a Nikkei-leaning menu. Weekday sunbeds from Dhs450 with Dhs200 redeemable and weekends from Dhs500 with Dhs200 redeemable. It is a scene, but the views make every photo look editorial.

Location: The Link, 27th floor, One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1

Times: Daily, from 10am till sunset for pool access

Cost: Deluxe sunbeds from Dhs450 Mon to Thu (Dhs200 redeemable) and from Dhs500 Fri to Sun and public holidays (Dhs200 redeemable)

Contact: (04) 666 1617

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort

If you like your pool days dialled all the way up, this is the one. Perched on level 77 of Address Beach Resort, ZETA Seventy Seven sits beside the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool, with panoramic views that sweep from Bluewaters to Palm Jumeirah and the Marina skyline. It feels more sky-deck sanctuary than standard pool, with an upscale crowd, polished service, and that “this could only be Dubai” energy. Access is via dedicated packages, and reservations are essential, so this is not your casual rock-up-and-dip spot, but for a special-occasion rooftop swim with serious wow factor, it more than delivers.

Location: Address Beach Resort

Times: 9am to 2am

Cost: Minimum spend of Dhs577

Contact: (04) 879 8866