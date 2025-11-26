Sponsored: Family-style restaurants, new shops and JVC’s new multi-screen cinema are all reasons to keep coming back to this neighbourhood hangout

Jumeirah Village Circle’s go-to community hub is levelling up. Circle Mall continues to expand in step with JVC’s booming population, bringing in fresh dining spots, family-friendly entertainment, and lifestyle favourites, all designed to keep you coming back time and again.

Earlier this year, the mall rolled out a wave of exciting openings that have already transformed its atmosphere. Foodies can now fuel up at favourites like Joe & The Juice, The Little Neighborhood, Wontoneria, Yogurtland, Häagen-Dazs, Tortilla, Spill The Bean, Teatro and Cold Stone Creamery. Style seekers and home enthusiasts have welcomed Crocs, Skechers, Dr. Scent, ACO, Trendy Time, and Adopt. While the adults shop, little ones can discover their own havens of play at StarKids, a pampering oasis for little ones; and ERYX, an edutainment destination with something for all ages.

And the momentum isn’t slowing down. Before the year wraps, Circle Mall is set to introduce even more crowd-pleasing concepts. Expect cult burger favourite Five Guys to bring its signature juicy patties to the mall, and check out new family-style dining at Osteria Mario and popular Georgian cuisine at Shvili. For all your lifestyle essentials, shop the aisles at Mumuso, or get your life admin done at Genius Minds, Medcare and Jawhara. Another exciting new addition before the end of the year comes in the form of JVC’s brand new cinema, a multi-screen ROXY Cinema, bringing the latest blockbusters even closer to the community. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite, planning a family outing, or looking for a weekend wellness reset, the mall’s line-up promises something for everyone.

And to keep you coming back, Circle Mall is rolling out community-driven celebrations. Shoppers can look forward to festive activations, live showcases throughout the month of December, and special promotions that spotlight both the newly opened and soon-to-launch brands. It’s all part of the mall’s mission to offer a complete neighbourhood experience under one roof.

So whether it’s a foodie pit-stop or a fun-filled family day out with some retail therapy thrown in – Circle Mall has got it all.

Stay up-to-date via @circlemalldxb