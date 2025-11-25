Sponsored: Music, design and art invite guests to embrace an immersive afternoon at one of the city’s hottest spots

After its smash-hit launch in Dubai last month, heated tobacco device Ploom continues to bring immersive experiences to the city with the next edition of The Gallery, transforming the city’s hottest spots into living art spaces.

And after its first event at Salvaje, Ploom continues its cultural journey with The Gallery in Dubai this weekend, making a new stop at the Odyssey Sunday brunch at Surf Club on Sunday, November 30. The experience invites attendees to discover how The Gallery concept seamlessly integrates into the vibrant scene of Surf Club, blending live music, design and art.

On November 30th, the day begins with the Odyssey Sunday brunch, running from 3pm to 7pm. As well as all the usual boho-chic vibes, Mediterranean sharing plates and free-flowing drinks, throughout the afternoon, guests will enjoy a performance by the renowned saxophonist Anastasia McQueen, keeping the rhythm and energy high.

That’s not all. As part of Ploom’s activations, the event will feature a photographic exhibition by Erkin Demir. Known for his fashion work and striking double‑exposure portraits that blend architecture, landscapes, and human forms, Demir will present a visual narrative crafted especially for Surf Club. His pieces will offer guests an immersive visual experience that connects seamlessly with The Gallery. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and talk with Erkin, gaining unique insights into his creative process and the inspirations behind his work.

As the evening unfolds, Surf Club keeps the vibes high with the Sunset Session from 7pm to 9pm complete with a DJ set and live saxophone, leading into the Boho Experience until 1am, a nocturnal immersion of music and style.

Important: Ploom products are intended for adults aged 18 and over. These products are not risk-free and are addictive.

What: Ploom x Odyssey Sundays at Surf Club

When: 3pm onwards, Nov 30

Book: surfclubdubai.com