Sponsored: Blue Door introduces the Anatolian Garden Breakfast, a weekend ritual where mornings unfold with warmth and flavour

There’s something special about a leisurely breakfast that encourages you to slow down, savour, and share. And that’s exactly what Blue Door at Delano Dubai is bringing to the table with its brand-new Anatolian Garden Breakfast, a soulful dining experience inspired by the sunlit coast of Anatolia.

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 2pm, guests can settle into Blue Door’s lush garden to enjoy a beautifully set table with artisanal cheeses, fragrant olives, golden honeycomb, and freshly baked simit, inviting you to linger as long as the tea flows. More than a breakfast, it is a celebration of togetherness, connection, and the art of unhurried living, a perfect way to start your weekend.

For those who prefer a little indulgence, signature à la carte items start from Dhs45, while the full set menu experience is priced at Dhs150 per person. Expect warm hospitality, generous portions, and unmistakable Anatolian charm.

What: Anatolian Garden Breakfast

When: Every Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 2pm

Where: Blue Door, Delano Dubai

Price: Dhs150 per person

Book: https://sevn.ly/xPT4V5L2

Visit: delanohotels.com