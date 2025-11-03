Sponsored: Decadent dining, fabulous fireworks and a sensationally Slavic setting to ring in 2026

This New Year’s Eve, step into a world of elegance and celebration at Maison Revka Dubai. A stunning restaurant complete with an alfresco terrace set within the chic surroundings of Delano Dubai, Maison Revka is where refined sophistication meets Dubai glamour.

On New Year’s Eve, guests are invited to ring in 2026 in quintessential Maison Revka style. Think exquisite cuisine, sparkling Champagne, and Dubai’s dazzling skyline as the ultimate backdrop.

A Feast of French Flair and Slavic Soul

Maison Revka’s culinary team has prepared an à la carte menu that celebrates the restaurant’s signature blend of French finesse and Slavic warmth for December 31. Expect refined dishes that showcase the artistry of high gastronomy, beautifully presented, delicately balanced, and full of festive indulgence. Perfectly paired with fine wines and your favourite tipples, it’s the ultimate way to see out 2025 in style.

An Atmosphere of Effortless Glamour

This year’s theme is ‘A Timeless New Year’s Eve’, and as the evening unfolds, the venue transforms into a haven of effortless sophistication. The elegant décor, soft candlelight, and glimmering accents set the stage for an unforgettable night. A DJ will soundtrack the celebration, weaving together smooth lounge beats and lively sets that build up to midnight.

As the clock strikes twelve, guests will raise their glasses for a champagne toast, followed by breathtaking fireworks lighting up the Dubai night sky.

Dress to Impress

The dress code leans into the venue’s aesthetic – elegant, and is befitting of the final night of the year. This is an evening to embrace luxury, to celebrate the close of a remarkable year, and to welcome the next with opulence and style.

Reservations

A minimum spend of Dhs2,500 per person applies for outdoor tables, while indoor tables come with a minimum spend of Dhs3,000 per person.

What: A Timeless New Year’s Eve at Maison Revka

Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

When: 8pm onwards, Tuesday December 31

Reservations: @maisonrevka_dubai