Souk Madinat Jumeirah is turning its open-air amphitheatre into a working studio for a full week, and you are invited to pull up a seat. From Friday, November 7 to Thursda,y November 13, “Art in Motion” brings a different UAE-based artist to the stage each evening from 5pm to 9pm to create a brand-new piece right in front of the crowd. It is art as performance: first sketch to final flourish, with audience interaction woven in where you can watch, engage, and even take part as UAE-based artists create new works

The line-up is a snapshot of the local scene’s range. Expect sculptural craft and Emirati design signatures from Azza Al Qubaisi, bold portraiture and lens-led colour from Marta Lamovšek, large-scale sand artistry by Nathaniel Alapide, and graphic precision from Rany Melad. There is the expressive brushwork of Aga Korycka, the surrealist edge of Moosa Al Halyan, and calligraphic poetics from Ghaleb Hawila. Because each artist takes a night of their own, repeat visits make sense; you will see a completely different process every time.

It is a family evening, too. Alongside the headline sessions, children can join hands-on arts and crafts workshops run on site, giving younger creatives a chance to make something to take home while the main piece evolves on stage. Entry is complimentary on a first-come, first-served basis, and the setting could not be easier to enjoy: arrive for sunset, wander Souk Madinat’s waterside lanes, then settle in as the spotlight clicks on.

Finish the week, but not the story, because once complete, all seven works will be on display throughout Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s Central Courtyard until Tuesday, December 3, aligning with Eid Al Etihad and the peak of the city’s outdoor season. Whether you are chasing inspiration, entertaining visitors, or simply looking for a free, culture-forward night out, “Art in Motion” makes the case for slowing down and watching creativity happen in real time.