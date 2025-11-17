We can expect a New Year’s Eve like no other at Burj Khalifa this NYE…

The New Year’s Eve celebration at the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai is one that attracts millions. And this year, Emaar has teased that residents and visitors have something extra special to look forward to as we count down to the new year.

Posting on their official Instagram page, Emaar stated, ‘Magic awaits like never before. This year, expect a celebration beyond extraordinary.’

The video shows fireworks surrounding the Burj Khalifa with an LED show and laser lights and the famous Dubai Fountain show paired with a fire display. We can even see dancers in (what we can only assume right now) the waters of the fountain show and riders on jet skis.

The accompanying text reads:

‘When the world counts down, Dubai rises to a new class of celebration.

Where the impossible becomes art.

A symphony of light, music and emotion.

A new year begins with ambition.’

The video ends with ‘New Year’s Eve like no other‘.

If you want to get tickets to see it live in front of your very eyes, you may have to wait a bit, as tickets are not yet released.

A comment on the video states that tickets will be released soon and advises followers to keep an eye on their social media channels, website and the Platinumlist website.

Year after year, the New Year’s Eve celebration at Burj Khalifa attracts over a million residents and visitors. If you do plan on attending, note that people stand in queues hours before the event begins to get the best views possible.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) closes several roads hours before the event begins, and there could possibly be high security checks to ensure everyone is safe during the night. RTA will announce these road closures closer to the date, so head back to whatson.ae as we will let you know as soon as it’s announced.

If you are planning on using the Dubai Metro to head over, plan ahead, as stations around Downtown tend to get extremely busy and may close temporarily once they reach capacity.

Once again, stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the latest details around road closures, Dubai Metro timings, ticket costs and more.

Images: Stills/Archive