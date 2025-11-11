Sponsored: This festive season Gohan Bluewaters Dubai has it all

Experience the magic of the holidays at Gohan Bluewaters in Dubai, where the city’s celebrations come alive. From candlelit dinners to sunset brunches and an epic New Year’s Eve countdown, every night pulses with energy. Set against the shimmering backdrop of Ain Dubai, the restaurant brings Tokyo-meets-Dubai vibes with music, lights, and flavours that make the season feel special. Whether you’re dining, sipping, or dancing, Gohan Bluewaters is the festive spot to be in Dubai this season.

Special Christmas Dinner

Celebrate Christmas with a set menu that balances festive tradition and Gohan’s signature, lively atmosphere. Guests can dine inside the warm crimson interiors or outside under golden fairy lights, all while enjoying the scent of sizzling robata and the clink of glasses in a relaxed yet lively environment.

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 23 – Thursday, December 25 | 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs400 per person (Set menu) | Beverages à la carte

Booking: You can book directly here

Boxing Day

Paris Meets Tokyo: Vol.2 Sunset Edition

The iconic Paris Meets Tokyo Brunch returns with a festive twist. As the sun sets, smooth R&B and Hip-Hop fill the air while guests move between the restaurant, terrace, and bar. Golden-hour light, sparkling drinks, and lively beats make it the perfect way to extend the holiday celebrations.

Date & Time: Friday, December 26 | 5pm to 8pm

Cost: Dhs495 (House beverages) | Dhs695 (Champagne)

Booking: You can book directly here

New Year’s Eve gala dinner & fireworks display

Ring in 2026 with a beachside celebration at Gohan Bluewaters. Guests enjoy a gala dinner, cocktails, and DJ sets as anticipation builds for the fireworks over Bluewaters. Inside, the restaurant hums with laughter and energy, and outside, Ain Dubai lights the sky for a countdown that turns into a night-long party.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 31 | 8pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs1,200 per person (Set menu) | Beverages à la carte

Booking: You can book directly here

More details

Location: Delano Hotel, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Contact: (04) 556 6622, email book@gohanbluewaters.ae, or visit gohanbluewaters.ae