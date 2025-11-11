Sponsored: From beachside feasts to fireworks, this northern escape is where the festive magic happens

If your festive plans involve sunshine and sea views, then Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is your spot. This festive season, trade city lights for coastal nights at this beachfront escape, where golden shores meet a month of celebration. Set along a stretch of private beach, the resort turns December into a string of seaside happenings – from tree lightings and festive feasts to a show-stopping New Year’s Eve gala. It’s holiday spirit with a sea breeze and a soundtrack.

A coastal Christmas done right

There’s something special about celebrating Christmas by the sea, and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah knows exactly how to make it feel effortless. With its stretch of private beach and laid-back energy, the resort turns the festive season into a month-long celebration of good food, good music, and good company.

The calendar kicks off with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 6, setting the tone for the season. Then it’s on to the Christmas Eve Dinner and the lively Christmas Day Brunch, packed with festive flavours and live entertainment. And just when you think it’s over, the Orthodox Christmas celebrations on January 6–7 keep the spirit going strong.

The big night: New Year’s Eve gala experience

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah goes all out. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is the main event, a grand celebration featuring live entertainment, multiple performances, and a full ABBA tribute show. As the clock hits midnight, fireworks burst over the Arabian Gulf, lighting up the coastline in pure celebration mode.

Family festivities for everyone

It’s not just for the grown-ups. Little guests get their own dose of fun with themed shows, festive workshops, and the Rixy Kids Club New Year’s Eve Party, designed to make them feel part of the excitement. Whether you’re after a relaxed family holiday or a lively end-of-year getaway, there’s something for everyone.

Early bird escape

Guests who like to plan ahead can make the most of the 15% Early Bird Offer for stays between December 6 and 22, with prices starting at Dhs1,300 per night. Each stay includes access to the resort’s Ultra All-Inclusive experience, meaning all dining, entertainment, and festive activities are wrapped up in one easy package.

Beachfront elegance

Set along 1.5 kilometres of Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah brings a relaxed, beach-club feel to the holidays. Think sunrise swims, long festive lunches, and music that rolls from day into night, all against a backdrop of golden sand and mountain views.

Location: Al Maareedh St, New Al Maireed, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact: (07) 228 8844 | rixos.com

Booking: You can book directly here

