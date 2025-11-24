Sponsored: Experience Dubai’s ultimate Christmas with festive workshops, free Santa meet-and-greets, snowfall, and the Candy Cane Comet

This December, Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai is the place to be. Winter City is back, and it’s twinkling, sparkling, and brimming with festive magic. Think a living snow globe, wrapped in red and white, where laughter, lights, and holiday joy fill every corner.

High above, the Candy Cane Comet glimmers, guiding visitors into a world of imagination and wonder. But here’s the twist: the comet only shines because of the children. The little Candy Cane Watchers are the heart of Winter City, and it’s their belief, joy, and excitement that keep the magic alive.

Inside the dome, there’s so much to explore. Wander through Sugarplum Land, join the Reindeer Academy, or get lost in Nutcracker Land. At Mrs. Claus’ Bakery, decorate your own sweet treats. Write a letter to Santa and snap a photo with the man himself.

One ticket, priced at Dhs50, unlocks a whole world of festive fun:

Letters to Santa – post your Christmas wishes

Daily Tree Lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Make your own Reindeer Food

Paper Candy Cane Workshop

Meet and greet Santa and Mrs. Claus

Reindeer Academy obstacle course – earn your antlers and a sticker

Elf on the Shelf Hunt

Winter City Passport – collect stamps at each activity

Snowfall Experience

Festive movie experience brought to you by Disney+

The magic peaks at Carols by Candlelight. When the Candy Cane Comet flickers, it’s the children’s belief that brings it back to life, lighting up the sky in a glittering show of festive wonder.

Winter City 2025 is part of Al Wasl Season and its tagline says it all: One Destination, Every Celebration. It’s Dubai’s ultimate Christmas, where imagination runs wild and holiday memories are made. For more information and ticket bookings, visit platinumlist.net.

The details:

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Cost: Dhs50