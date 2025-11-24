Sponsored: History made in Dubai – the world’s first AI restaurant opens its doors at Kempinski Boulevard Hotel

Dubai has once again redefined the future of dining with the grand opening of WooHoo, the world’s first AI-powered restaurant, now open at the Kempinski Boulevard Hotel in Downtown Dubai. This cutting-edge culinary destination blends advanced technology with fine dining, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that feels like a glimpse into the future.

WooHoo’s design is a vision of tomorrow, created with the help of AI. By predicting trends for the next 20 years – from architecture and materials to colour schemes – the space is a sleek, futuristic environment that transforms throughout the day with dynamic lighting and modern interiors.

At the heart of WooHoo is an AI “quantum brain” that takes centre stage every hour, delivering interactive shows with futuristic visuals, simulations of Dubai in 2071, and unexpected “glitches” where a rogue AI takes over, creating unpredictable moments that make each visit unique.

The culinary experience is led by Chef Aiman, the world’s first AI-powered MetaHuman chef, in collaboration with Executive Chef Serhat Karanfil and Consulting Chef Reif Othman. Together, they’ve crafted a menu based on the concept of Future Fusion + Umami, blending global flavours with a focus on savoury umami. Chef Aiman, trained on thousands of recipes and fine dining techniques, works alongside Karanfil and Othman to create dishes that push the boundaries of gastronomy. The result is a menu that seamlessly combines technology and tradition, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

Signature dishes like the Dinosaur Heart – a dramatic tartare of Angus beef, Japanese fugu, and otoro, served on a pulsing rubber plate – exemplify the restaurant’s avant-garde approach. Other standouts include the Molecular Burrata, a creamy cheese nest with caviar-like spheres, and Mesopotamia Gyoza, lamb dumplings glazed with pomegranate and sprinkled with Korean chili flakes. Even the drinks, like The Voyager’s Reply, combine unique flavours inspired by space exploration, pushing the boundaries of what we expect from a dining experience.

In addition to its groundbreaking restaurant, WooHoo features Spock Bar, a futuristic private event space perfect for exclusive gatherings, product launches, and high-profile events. With immersive tech and sleek design, Spock Bar offers an unforgettable venue for those seeking a next-level event experience.

WooHoo is the latest addition to the Gastronaut Hospitality portfolio, which also includes Ram&Roll, a casual Japanese eatery, and Mamabella, an Italian restaurant with a rotating team of nonnas curating the menu.

The doors to WooHoo have officially opened, inviting guests to step into the future of food, technology, and dining. Experience the world’s most innovative restaurant at Kempinski Boulevard today.

Can’t wait to dine in the future? Make your bookings on 04 430 811 and for more information, visit woohoo.restaurant

Location: Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, Ground Floor, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Opening hours: Open 7pm to 3am

Contact: 04 430 8111, @woohoo.dubai

Images: Supplied