Yas Winter Fest returns with snow, rides, Santa and ten days of festive magic on Yas Island

Yas Island is brushing off its snow-dusted jacket and pulling out the fairy lights as Yas Winter Fest returns for ten days of pure festive joy. From December 12 to 21, Yas Gateway Park will turn into a winter playground with all the trimmings. Think snow parks, tree lightings, Santa visits, carnival rides, live music, steaming hot cocoa, and a market filled with gifts you’ll pretend are for loved ones but are actually for yourself. It’s the kind of event that makes even the grinchiest among us feel a little softer around the edges.

If you’re ready to swap desert heat for winter cheer, here’s what’s waiting for you at this year’s festival.

Santa’s Village

Start your adventure at Santa’s Village, where the heart of the festival beats a little louder. Each night begins with the Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony, turning the garden amphitheatre into a glowing scene filled with music and colour. Kids can write their Letters to Santa on beautiful templates before posting them into a vintage-style letterbox bound for the North Pole. And, of course, the big moment comes when they meet Santa himself and pose for that treasured family photo.

Snowfall Park

Then move into Snowfall Park, the coldest corner of the island. Kids can hit the Winter Sparkle Ice Rink and skate under twinkling lights, or step inside the life-sized Snow Globe for a picture that looks like a postcard. The inflatables are irresistible, from the Penguin Snow Park to the Frozen Palace and the North Pole Challenge. When all else fails, head straight to the Snowfight Zone for a round of snowball chaos.

Festive Fairground

If you like your holidays loud and full of laughter, the Festive Fairground is your stop. Santa’s Grand Carousel sets the mood, while Tinsel Tea Swirlers and Frostlight Flyers bring the thrills. Kids can float up on the Winterlife Snowballoons or giggle their way through a ride on the Snowworm Express. Between rides, try your luck at Elf Launch, Holiday Gift Grab, or Winter Wipeout.

The Winter Workshop

For something hands-on, The Winter Workshop keeps little hands and big imaginations busy. Make candles, build wooden toys, design macramé ornaments, or shake up your own snow globe. There’s T-shirt decorating, marble ornaments, and face painting at the Festive Smile Station. Sweet tooths can try marshmallow making or join the Candy Cane Hunt. And if you’ve ever wanted to build your own snowman in the UAE, here’s your chance.

Celebration Stage

The Celebration Stage brings the festival to life with live music, choir performances, and cosy nightly movie screenings. This is where you take a breath, sit back with something warm to drink, and let the sounds of the season wash over you.

Winter Feast

When hunger strikes, Winter Feast steps in with food trucks that cover every craving. There are burgers, wood-fired pizzas, Asian bites, and plenty of comfort food to keep you fuelled. Save space for dessert because the stroopwafels, churros, and hot cocoa are non-negotiable.

Festive Market

Before you leave, wander through the Festive Market. It’s lined with homegrown brands and stalls offering handcrafted gifts, decorations, and seasonal treats. It’s the last stop of the night and the perfect place to find something that makes you feel a little festive yourself.

Yas Winter Fest is set to bring the city together for ten days of sparkle, music, food, and winter magic. Keep an eye out because even more surprises are coming.

The details

Location: Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island

Time: 4pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs25 for ages 4 to 12, Dhs35 for adults, free for children under 3.

Tickets available on Platinumlist