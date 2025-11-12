Sponsored: A mega Friday on the beach with unlimited bites, pool access, and one of dance music’s biggest names

Twelve years in Dubai nightlife is no small feat, so Zero Gravity is celebrating the only way it knows how: big. On Friday November 14, the long-standing beach club throws a 12th Birthday Pool Party Brunch, rolling sun, sea, buffet, and beats into one all-day event that crescendos with a special Sunset Sessions set from Mistajam.

Doors open from 10am, giving you time to claim your spot by the pool or on the sand before brunch kicks in. From 1pm to 5pm, it is full party mode: unlimited food and drinks, all-day pool and beach access, and a soundtrack that builds from daytime warm-up to hands-in-the-air energy. Expect festival-style vibes, live musicians and dancers weaving through the crowd, and that classic Zero Gravity backdrop of sea, skyline and planes dropping skydivers overhead.

Headlining the celebrations is Mistajam, one of the UK’s most influential names in dance music. With smash tracks such as If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know) racking up hundreds of millions of streams and high-profile residencies in Ibiza, he knows exactly how to flip a beach club into a full-throttle dance floor. The brief is simple. By the time the sun drops, you are out of the pool, on your feet, and fully in birthday mode.

There are tiered packages to keep it accessible. Teachers and cabin crew get in at Dhs199, ladies at Dhs299, and guys at Dhs349, all including brunch plus pool and beach access. For a Friday that starts as a sun-soaked brunch and ends as a sunset party with a heavyweight behind the decks, this is strong value.

Reservations are recommended; this one is built to sell out.

Location: Zero Gravity, Dubai

Date: Friday November 14

Time: From 10am, brunch 1pm to 5pm