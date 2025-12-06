6 of Dubai's most Christmassy restaurants
For getting in the seasonal spirit, bookmark these brilliantly festive Dubai restaurants
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re looking to dine in Dubai this December in a restaurant that’s got that winter wow-factor, then make reservations ASAP at Dubai’s most Christmassy restaurants.
Signor Sassi
View this post on Instagram
London’s storied Italian restaurant Signor Sassi goes all out for the festive season, and this year is no exception. It begins with the entrance, where a gorgeous garland covered in baubles is arranged around the doorway, toy soldiers standing smartly either side. There’s trees, garlands, poinsettias, giant baubles and candy canes dotted throughout the pretty reception, around the bars and encasing the fountain on the terrace, making for a whimsical winter wonderland right in St Regis Gardens.
Where: Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah
Book: @signorsassidubai
La Petite Maison
View this post on Instagram
This year’s Christmas theme is Alsace-inspired décor at La Petite Maison, complete with a brand-new façade inspired by Alsace’s iconic half-timbered houses. There’s even a baby pink sleigh outside, teddies adorning the roof, and twinkling icicle lights that make it look super magical in the dark. Inside, there’s wreaths, garlands and a gorgeous Christmas tree – even the reception desk is dressed up with stockings to resemble a cosy fireplace.
Where: Gate Village, DIFC
Book: @lpmdubai
Lucia’s
View this post on Instagram
At it’s new home on the beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Lucia’s brings a taste of La Dolce Vita to a stunning Burj Al Arab-facing terrace. It’s gone all-out for Christmas this year, with beautiful decorations that play into its stunning palette of lemon and white. With bauble-laced garlands adorning the entrance, reception desk and the bar, it’s a sparkling sight to behold, and even the floral arrangements have been enhanced with glittering baubles. A faux fireplace and a beautifully dressed Christmas tree add to the cosy festive ambience.
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Book: @luciasdubai
CE LA VI
View this post on Instagram
Adding to the wow-worthy views and gourmet pan-Asian menu that keep us coming back time and again to CE LA VI this festive season are some seriously Christmassy decorations. That iconic swing that perfectly frames the Burj Khalifa has been dressed in a striking crimson garland, perfect for your next ‘Gram snap, while glittering baubles adorn the inside restaurant, and even the bar has been wrapped in a beautiful red bow. Make this a must for Christmas drinks with a view this December.
Where: Address Sky View
Book: @celavidubai
Brunch and Cake by the Lake
View this post on Instagram
These gorgeously cosy cafes are always activating with themed decor, and at Christmas they dial up the festive ante with different themes across their destinations throughout the city. At Brunch and Cake at the Lake, we love the super-sized baubles leading down to the entrance and the whimsical pretty pink decor that gives a girly touch to the terrace. While at the newest Brunch and Cake, found at Address Montgomerie, a more traditional candy cane theme – complete with gingerbread house, makes for a lovely spot for Christmassy catch-ups. Wherever you choose to go, you’ll be able to try all their festive specials from the limited-time food and drink menu.
Where: Brunch and Cake, Address Montgomerie and Brunch and Cake by the Lake, Jumeirah Islands
Book: @brunchandcake
The Guild
View this post on Instagram
Gorgeously glamourous The Guild is the perfect spot for a seasonal celebration, with its twinkling trees and ruby red dining room exuding festive fabulousness. This Christmas, the decor is wonderfully festive, with a big red bow adorning the entrance, garlands and trees dressing the bar and The Salon, and a whole menu of festive classics for you to enjoy all month long.
Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC
Book: @theguilddubai