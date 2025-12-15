Sponsored: Nad Al Sheba Mall is rolling out something extra special this year

Winter in Dubai hits different with cooler breezes, golden-hour sunsets, and that urge to be outdoors. And if you’re looking for the ultimate seasonal hangout, say hello to the winter plan you’ll want to bookmark: A Next-Level Picnic in the Garden, running every weekend from December 5 to 21.

Think picnic season, but glow-up edition. Cozy setups, nostalgic vibes, community spirit, and a whole lot of family-friendly fun… all without spending a dirham.

A nostalgic-but-modern picnic paradise

This isn’t your average picnic. Nad Al Sheba Mall is transforming its outdoor space into a dreamy garden escape – the kind that feels like childhood memories made cooler, brighter, and way more Instagrammable. Expect colourful blankets, twinkling lights, low tables, beanbags, and corners designed for chilling, chatting, and reconnecting.

And because winter weekends in Dubai are precious, the mall is keeping the experience completely free of charge. Just show up, spread out, and soak it all in.

Outdoor movie nights with Cinema Akil

Ready for the cosiest Friday night in the city? Every Friday from 7pm onwards, Cinema Akil is hosting outdoor movie nights under the stars. From indie gems to feel-good favourites.

Live local talent and entertainment

Weekends will also come alive with performances from rising Emirati musicians and artists. Expect soulful sets, acoustic moments, and homegrown talent taking centre stage — exactly the kind of uplifting soundtrack a winter picnic deserves.

Food, games, friends and the full festive vibe

No picnic is complete without good food, and this garden pop-up is bringing out beloved local F&B brands for all your snacking needs. Whether you’re craving something sweet, something savoury, or just a hot cup of gahwa, there’s plenty to graze on while you lounge.

Location: Nad Al Sheba Mall

Times: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 5 to 21, from 4pm onwards

Cost: Free entry

@nadalsheba.mall