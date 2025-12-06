Sponsored: Maison Revka’s reopened terrace is a stunning spot for alfresco dining with a view

Part refined beach club, part dazzling restaurant, Maison Revka is the place to see and be seen for sun-soaked days and romantically lit date nights. And now that outdoor season is back, it’s also the perfect spot for a long, leisurely lunch – as the terrace has reopened.

The jewel in the culinary crown of Delano Dubai, Maison Revka provides a rich and regal gastronomic and aesthetic journey, inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century. A collision of Slavic culture and Parisian glamour creates a place that’s sophisticated and refined, with minute attention to detail.

The elegant terrace, surrounded by verdant gardens and gazing down towards the pool and Arabian Gulf, is an idyllic setting for daytime dining. Whether it’s a mid-week catch-up or a leisurely lunch on the weekend, it’s sure to impress guests.

Lunch, served daily from 12.30pm to 4pm, promises a delightful menu of quintessential Slavic flavours, injected with Dubai’s crowd-pleasing international flair. A decadent caviar offering sets the tone, followed by signature dishes like red prawn carpaccio with a squeeze of zesty lemon, whole king crab and the Maison Revka surf and turf, which pairs Atlantic lobster with Wagyu tenderloin.

It’s all rounded out with delectable desserts, such as a selection of beautifully presented pavlovas and chocolate mousse with tonka beans, paired with signature sips from the refreshing and innovative cocktail list.

So when you’re making outdoor dining plans this December, Maison Revka should be top of your foodie bucket list.

Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

When: Lunch served daily 12.30pm to 4pm

Book: Here