Foodies, Toshi has a new address. The popular Pan-Asian hotspot in Grand Millennium Dubai has moved to a new home on the 1st floor of the hotel. Its new setting is spacious, boasting high ceilings and sophisticated design, bringing a dash of luxury to its buffet tradition.

And it is reintroducing its popular themed nights with new innovative flavours and experiences. It’s spearheaded by Sushi Master Chef Kot and Mama Nata, whose fiery passion is reflected in their dishes.

Here’s what a week at Toshi looks like

Monday – Dim Sums

Kickstart your week with a delicate and flavourful selection of freshly steamed dim sum paired with the lip-smacking sushi and sashimi spread.

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday – Tokyo Night

Love sushi? At Tokyo Night, there are 30 varieties of freshly prepared sushi and sashimi you can pair with Japanese specialities showcasing the elegance and artistry of Japanese cuisine.

Wednesday – Thai Street Food Festival

The vibrant flavours of Thailand are showcased on Wednesday with Mama Nata’s signature street-food-inspired dishes, perfectly balanced alongside sushi favourites.

Saturday – Seafood Night

A seafood feast awaits on Saturday featuring shrimp, squid and ocean delicacies, paired beautifully with sushi creations. Sounds like the perfect weekend treat.

Sunday – South Asian Night

End your weekend with the comforting South Asian flavours. Think aromatic curries, regional street-food classics, fresh sushi and sashimi.

The feast runs daily from 6.30pm to 11pm and costs Dhs309 per adult. Bringing the little ones? For kids ages five to 10, it’s Dhs99 and under 4s dine for free.

But wait, there’s more

Toshi has launched Brunch & Beyond – a new Saturday brunch with an all-you-can-eat buffet where the bold flavours of Asia meet the rich culinary traditions of the Middle East.

It features freshly rolled sushi and sashimi, sizzling stir-fried noodles and a selection of grilled and spiced specialities, all prepared live at captivating live stations.

For little ones, there’s a dedicated kids’ corner with a mini spread, a cinema, and entertainment.

And of course, there’s a dessert spread featuring treats from around the world to end your dining experience on a sweet note. Guests can elevate their experience further with bottomless cocktails, including your own personalised Bloody Mary. Live entertainment brings it all together for that perfect brunch ambiance.

Brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. It’s Dhs229 for the soft package and if you want to upgrade, it’s Dhs99 for one hour; Dhs149 for two hours and Dhs199 for three hours for unlimited house sips. For children ages five to 10, it’s Dhs129 and under 4s dine for free.

Want to book a table? Email the team on fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com, call 04 423 4100 or WhatsApp on 050 494 2390.

For more information, visit toshidubai.ae

Images: Supplied